Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL)

Raymond James & Associates lowered its holdings in Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report) by 4.3% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 192,204 shares of the company’s stock after selling 8,571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in Hormel Foods were worth $7,310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Verition Fund Management LLC grew its holdings in Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the fourth quarter. Verition Fund Management LLC now owns 7,456 shares of the company’s stock worth $340,000 after acquiring an additional 231 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. grew its position in Hormel Foods by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 20,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $948,000 after buying an additional 235 shares during the period. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in Hormel Foods by 1.3% in the second quarter. Sovereign Financial Group Inc. now owns 18,722 shares of the company’s stock valued at $753,000 after buying an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Carlson Capital Management boosted its stake in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Carlson Capital Management now owns 7,421 shares of the company’s stock worth $298,000 after acquiring an additional 249 shares in the last quarter. Finally, B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Hormel Foods by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 8,051 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after acquiring an additional 253 shares during the period. 41.15% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Hormel Foods alerts:

Hormel Foods Trading Up 0.1 %

Shares of HRL opened at $31.81 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.43, a quick ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.39 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.29 and a beta of 0.23. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $32.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $35.75. Hormel Foods Co. has a twelve month low of $30.12 and a twelve month high of $46.88.

Hormel Foods Increases Dividend

Hormel Foods ( NYSE:HRL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 29th. The company reported $0.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.44 by ($0.02). Hormel Foods had a net margin of 6.55% and a return on equity of 11.47%. The company had revenue of $3.20 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Hormel Foods Co. will post 1.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 16th will be issued a $0.2825 dividend. This is an increase from Hormel Foods’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.28. This represents a $1.13 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.55%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 12th. Hormel Foods’s dividend payout ratio is currently 77.40%.

Insider Activity at Hormel Foods

In related news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total value of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, EVP Deanna T. Brady sold 5,024 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.48, for a total transaction of $158,155.52. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 71,567 shares in the company, valued at $2,252,929.16. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Elsa A. Murano sold 9,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $285,300.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 93,698 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,970,226.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 28,021 shares of company stock worth $886,454. Corporate insiders own 0.69% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts recently commented on HRL shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Hormel Foods from $36.00 to $31.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 16th. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their price objective on Hormel Foods from $29.00 to $26.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on Hormel Foods from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on Hormel Foods in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have assigned a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Hormel Foods presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $37.29.

Get Our Latest Analysis on HRL

Hormel Foods Profile

(Free Report)

Hormel Foods Corporation develops, processes, and distributes various meat, nuts, and other food products to retail, foodservice, deli, and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Retail, Foodservice, and International segments. The company provides various perishable products that include fresh meats, frozen items, refrigerated meal solutions, sausages, hams, guacamoles, and bacons; and shelf-stable products comprising canned luncheon meats, nut butters, snack nuts, chili, shelf-stable microwaveable meals, hash, stews, tortillas, salsas, tortilla chips, nutritional food supplements, and others.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HRL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Hormel Foods Co. (NYSE:HRL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Hormel Foods Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Hormel Foods and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.