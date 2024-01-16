Raymond James & Associates Trims Stake in The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX)

Raymond James & Associates decreased its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group Inc. (NASDAQ:DSGX – Free Report) (TSE:DSG) by 1.6% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 102,423 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,624 shares during the period. Raymond James & Associates’ holdings in The Descartes Systems Group were worth $7,516,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors grew its holdings in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 270.8% during the 2nd quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 445 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 325 shares during the period. Fred Alger Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $30,000. Signaturefd LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 47.1% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 550 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 176 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of The Descartes Systems Group by 36.6% in the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,574 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $127,000 after purchasing an additional 422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC bought a new stake in shares of The Descartes Systems Group in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $128,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.73% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ DSGX opened at $84.71 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $77.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 64.66 and a beta of 1.00. The Descartes Systems Group Inc. has a 1-year low of $69.35 and a 1-year high of $86.18.

The Descartes Systems Group ( NASDAQ:DSGX Get Free Report ) (TSE:DSG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 5th. The technology company reported $0.31 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.03). The firm had revenue of $144.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $144.17 million. The Descartes Systems Group had a net margin of 20.71% and a return on equity of 9.92%. The Descartes Systems Group’s quarterly revenue was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Descartes Systems Group Inc. will post 1.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have recently commented on DSGX shares. StockNews.com raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 9th. CIBC boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $76.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. Barclays boosted their price target on The Descartes Systems Group from $65.00 to $71.00 and gave the stock an “underperform” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Wolfe Research raised The Descartes Systems Group from a “peer perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Stephens upped their price objective on The Descartes Systems Group from $94.00 to $105.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $88.44.

The Descartes Systems Group Inc provides cloud-based logistics and supply chain solutions worldwide. The company's Logistics Technology platform offers a range of modular, interoperable web and wireless logistics management solutions. The company provides a suite of solutions that include routing, mobile, and telematics; transportation management; e-commerce shipping and fulfillment; customs and regulatory compliance; trade intelligence; broker and forwarder enterprise systems; and B2B messaging and connectivity services.

