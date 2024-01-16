Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Acquires 3,174 Shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of California Water Service Group (NYSE:CWT – Free Report) by 5.1% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 65,799 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,174 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in California Water Service Group were worth $3,113,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Portside Wealth Group LLC bought a new position in California Water Service Group during the second quarter valued at approximately $1,140,000. Barclays PLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 52.3% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 42,637 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,202,000 after purchasing an additional 14,646 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 2.4% in the second quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 13,339 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 312 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its position in shares of California Water Service Group by 62.8% in the second quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 40,475 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,090,000 after purchasing an additional 15,613 shares during the period. Finally, IFM Investors Pty Ltd bought a new position in shares of California Water Service Group in the second quarter valued at approximately $355,000. Institutional investors own 80.63% of the company’s stock.

California Water Service Group Stock Up 0.8 %

CWT opened at $48.71 on Tuesday. California Water Service Group has a fifty-two week low of $45.44 and a fifty-two week high of $63.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.74, a current ratio of 0.79 and a quick ratio of 0.75. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $51.25 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.45. The company has a market capitalization of $2.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 67.65 and a beta of 0.50.

California Water Service Group Dividend Announcement

California Water Service Group ( NYSE:CWT Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The utilities provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.54 by $0.06. California Water Service Group had a net margin of 5.29% and a return on equity of 3.04%. The firm had revenue of $254.98 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $235.23 million. On average, analysts anticipate that California Water Service Group will post 1.91 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, November 17th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 6th were paid a dividend of $0.26 per share. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 3rd. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.14%. California Water Service Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 144.44%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other California Water Service Group news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of California Water Service Group stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total transaction of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares in the company, valued at $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, Director Thomas M. Krummel sold 555 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.77, for a total value of $28,732.35. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,731 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,435,633.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Michelle R. Mortensen sold 675 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $52.56, for a total transaction of $35,478.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 8,983 shares in the company, valued at approximately $472,146.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 4,560 shares of company stock worth $233,680 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research firms have recently commented on CWT. TheStreet raised shares of California Water Service Group from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 28th. Wells Fargo & Company downgraded shares of California Water Service Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $56.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded shares of California Water Service Group to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 1st. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $56.50.

California Water Service Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

California Water Service Group, through its subsidiaries, provides water utility and other related services in California, Washington, New Mexico, Hawaii, and Texas. The company is involved in the production, purchase, storage, treatment, testing, distribution, and sale of water for domestic, industrial, public, and irrigation uses, as well as for fire protection services.

