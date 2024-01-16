Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lessened its holdings in First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (NASDAQ:RFEM – Free Report) by 4.2% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 64,902 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,827 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. owned approximately 0.11% of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF worth $3,456,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 7.3% during the second quarter. Elevated Capital Advisors LLC now owns 8,389 shares of the company’s stock valued at $462,000 after purchasing an additional 572 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. grew its position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2.4% during the third quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 33,279 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,532,000 after purchasing an additional 774 shares in the last quarter. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $42,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF during the second quarter valued at about $52,000. Finally, UBS Group AG lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF by 2,885.1% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,000 after acquiring an additional 1,356 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NASDAQ:RFEM opened at $58.25 on Tuesday. First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $50.51 and a 12 month high of $59.61. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $57.24 and a 200 day moving average price of $55.38. The company has a market cap of $34.95 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.09 and a beta of 0.83.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Tuesday, December 26th were issued a $0.6271 dividend. This represents a $2.51 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.31%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd.

The First Trust RiverFront Dynamic Emerging Markets ETF (RFEM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Benchmark for RFEM Fund index. The fund is actively-managed to select in emerging market stocks using multiple factors. The manager has discretion to hedge currency exposure up to 100% of the portfolio.

