Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Cuts Stock Position in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report) by 0.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 147,420 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,129 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Sprott Gold Miners ETF were worth $3,372,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the business. Osaic Holdings Inc. increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 7.4% in the second quarter. Osaic Holdings Inc. now owns 171,980 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,450,000 after buying an additional 11,786 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 73.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 84,226 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,179,000 after buying an additional 35,589 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 6.2% in the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 275,779 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,136,000 after buying an additional 16,094 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada increased its position in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF by 3.6% in the second quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 45,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,175,000 after buying an additional 1,571 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Citadel Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sprott Gold Miners ETF in the second quarter valued at approximately $235,000.

Get Sprott Gold Miners ETF alerts:

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Price Performance

Sprott Gold Miners ETF stock opened at $24.07 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $24.40 and a 200-day simple moving average of $24.62. The stock has a market capitalization of $229.87 million, a PE ratio of 15.37 and a beta of 0.75. Sprott Gold Miners ETF has a 12 month low of $21.70 and a 12 month high of $31.40.

Sprott Gold Miners ETF Company Profile

The Sprott Gold Miners ETF (SGDM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in materials equity. The fund tracks an equity index of gold mining firms. Firms with higher revenue growth, lower debt to equity and higher free cash flow yield receive more weight. SGDM was launched on Jul 15, 2014 and is managed by Sprott.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SGDM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sprott Gold Miners ETF (NYSEARCA:SGDM – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprott Gold Miners ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.