Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Decreases Position in Aon plc (NYSE:AON)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. cut its stake in shares of Aon plc (NYSE:AON – Free Report) by 5.4% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 10,030 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 571 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in AON were worth $3,252,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in AON. GoalVest Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $25,000. Milestone Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $30,000. Quarry LP purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the first quarter worth approximately $31,000. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $40,000. Finally, First Capital Advisors Group LLC. purchased a new stake in shares of AON in the second quarter worth approximately $56,000. 86.45% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. TD Cowen assumed coverage on AON in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $390.00 price target on the stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods cut AON from a “market perform” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $328.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Friday, December 15th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on AON from $350.00 to $325.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on AON in a research note on Wednesday, October 4th. They set a “hold” rating and a $361.00 price target on the stock. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of AON in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $338.31.

AON Stock Performance

Shares of AON stock opened at $300.24 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $60.11 billion, a PE ratio of 22.83, a P/E/G ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.87. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 61.66, a quick ratio of 1.41 and a current ratio of 1.41. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $313.66 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $323.15. Aon plc has a one year low of $280.89 and a one year high of $347.37.

AON (NYSE:AON – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The financial services provider reported $2.32 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.21 by $0.11. AON had a net margin of 20.74% and a negative return on equity of 1,685.76%. The business had revenue of $2.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $2.02 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 9.5% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts expect that Aon plc will post 14.33 EPS for the current fiscal year.

AON Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.615 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 31st. This represents a $2.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.82%. AON’s payout ratio is 18.71%.

AON Profile

Aon plc, a professional services firm, provides advice and solutions to clients focused on risk, retirement, and health worldwide. It offers commercial risk solutions, including retail brokerage, specialty solutions, global risk consulting and captives management, and affinity programs; and health solutions, such as health and benefits brokerages, and health care exchanges.

