Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Grows Stake in Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report) by 196.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 84,473 shares of the energy company’s stock after purchasing an additional 56,026 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Global Partners were worth $2,984,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Global Partners during the 1st quarter worth approximately $28,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 100.0% during the second quarter. Compass Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,000 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC increased its position in shares of Global Partners by 211.6% during the first quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 1,072 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 728 shares in the last quarter. Credit Suisse AG acquired a new stake in shares of Global Partners in the 2nd quarter valued at about $67,000. Finally, Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC grew its stake in Global Partners by 14.3% during the 2nd quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC now owns 4,103 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $126,000 after buying an additional 512 shares during the last quarter. 32.01% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Global Partners alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on shares of Global Partners from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 27th. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Global Partners in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

Global Partners Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSE:GLP opened at $42.62 on Tuesday. Global Partners LP has a 12-month low of $27.07 and a 12-month high of $43.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.90 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.84. The firm has a market cap of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.96 and a beta of 1.39.

Global Partners (NYSE:GLP – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 9th. The energy company reported $0.60 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.09). Global Partners had a net margin of 0.94% and a return on equity of 24.37%. The firm had revenue of $4.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.26 billion. Equities analysts anticipate that Global Partners LP will post 3.04 EPS for the current year.

Global Partners Increases Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, November 14th. Investors of record on Wednesday, November 8th were given a $0.685 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, November 7th. This represents a $2.74 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 6.43%. This is an increase from Global Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. Global Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 70.44%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Global Partners

In other Global Partners news, insider Global Gp Llc bought 8,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 8th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $37.78 per share, with a total value of $302,240.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 113,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,276,922.68. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In the last 90 days, insiders have acquired 48,000 shares of company stock valued at $1,646,540. 41.50% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Global Partners Company Profile

(Free Report)

Global Partners LP engages in the purchasing, selling, gathering, blending, storing, and logistics of transporting gasoline and gasoline blendstocks, distillates, residual oil, renewable fuels, crude oil, and propane to wholesalers, retailers, and commercial customers in the New England states, Mid-Atlantic region, and New York.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GLP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Global Partners LP (NYSE:GLP – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Global Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Global Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.