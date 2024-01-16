Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.10 Million Stock Position in Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report) by 85.8% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 27,631 shares of the construction company’s stock after acquiring an additional 12,758 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Lennar were worth $3,101,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Coppell Advisory Solutions LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $46,000. West Tower Group LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Lennar during the 2nd quarter worth about $61,000. First Pacific Financial bought a new stake in Lennar during the 3rd quarter worth about $59,000. Finally, IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in Lennar by 97.5% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 547 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $61,000 after acquiring an additional 270 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 79.87% of the company’s stock.

Get Lennar alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on LEN shares. BTIG Research raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $148.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, September 18th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $138.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 18th. Barclays raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $132.00 to $165.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 13th. Wells Fargo & Company raised their target price on shares of Lennar from $123.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $139.00 target price on shares of Lennar in a research note on Tuesday, September 19th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $140.53.

Insider Buying and Selling at Lennar

In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other Lennar news, VP David M. Collins sold 10,000 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.00, for a total value of $1,300,000.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 37,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,817,800. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP Jeffrey Joseph Mccall sold 8,843 shares of Lennar stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $105.10, for a total transaction of $929,399.30. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 132,543 shares in the company, valued at $13,930,269.30. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders have sold 67,304 shares of company stock worth $9,288,755. Insiders own 9.53% of the company’s stock.

Lennar Stock Performance

Shares of LEN stock opened at $151.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 6.12. The company has a market capitalization of $43.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.03, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.98 and a beta of 1.56. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $138.42 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $125.08. Lennar Co. has a 52 week low of $94.11 and a 52 week high of $156.01.

Lennar (NYSE:LEN – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Friday, December 15th. The construction company reported $4.82 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $4.59 by $0.23. The firm had revenue of $10.97 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $10.22 billion. Lennar had a net margin of 11.51% and a return on equity of 15.84%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company posted $5.02 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Lennar Co. will post 14.36 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Lennar Increases Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, January 24th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This is a positive change from Lennar’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.38. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.32%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, January 23rd. Lennar’s payout ratio is presently 10.90%.

About Lennar

(Free Report)

Lennar Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a homebuilder primarily under the Lennar brand in the United States. It operates through Homebuilding East, Homebuilding Central, Homebuilding Texas, Homebuilding West, Financial Services, Multifamily, and Lennar Other segments. The company's homebuilding operations include the construction and sale of single-family attached and detached homes, as well as the purchase, development, and sale of residential land; and development, construction, and management of multifamily rental properties.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LEN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Lennar Co. (NYSE:LEN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Lennar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lennar and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.