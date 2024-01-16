Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Has $3.20 Million Holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF (NASDAQ:FID – Free Report) by 18.3% in the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 218,104 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 33,747 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF were worth $3,204,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of FID. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 24.8% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 158,257 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,909,000 after purchasing an additional 31,464 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF during the 1st quarter valued at $4,358,000. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC increased its holdings in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 1.1% during the 1st quarter. Fort Point Capital Partners LLC now owns 628,837 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,558,000 after purchasing an additional 7,066 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 2,878.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 22,964 shares of the company’s stock valued at $422,000 after buying an additional 22,193 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF by 354.1% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 83,005 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,526,000 after buying an additional 64,725 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of FID opened at $16.06 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $74.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.60 and a beta of 0.80. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $15.61 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $15.26. First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats ETF has a 52 week low of $14.02 and a 52 week high of $16.48.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, December 26th were given a $0.2047 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, December 22nd. This represents a $0.82 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.10%.

The First Trust S&P International Dividend Aristocrats Fund (FID) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in high dividend yield equity. The fund tracks an index of up to 100 high-dividend-yielding stocks from developed and emerging markets, ex-US. Constituents are selected and weighted by dividends, with screens for payout ratio and long-term dividend growth.

