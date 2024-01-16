Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Position in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report) by 29.1% during the third quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 69,689 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 15,704 shares during the quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF were worth $3,306,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Raymond James & Associates purchased a new stake in shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF during the third quarter worth about $329,000. Citadel Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF in the second quarter valued at about $426,000. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 2.4% in the second quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,120 shares of the company’s stock valued at $495,000 after buying an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. MML Investors Services LLC increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 14.5% in the second quarter. MML Investors Services LLC now owns 13,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $657,000 after buying an additional 1,697 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF by 15.7% in the first quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 15,310 shares of the company’s stock valued at $722,000 after buying an additional 2,074 shares during the last quarter.

Get Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF alerts:

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Stock Up 0.3 %

Shares of Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF stock opened at $51.66 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $157.56 million, a P/E ratio of 24.11 and a beta of 0.87. Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF has a fifty-two week low of $44.73 and a fifty-two week high of $51.82. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $50.44 and a 200 day moving average price of $49.29.

Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Company Profile

The Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (FLLV) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 index. The fund is an actively-managed fund which seeks capital appreciation with lower volatility than the Russell 1000 Index. FLLV was launched on Sep 20, 2016 and is managed by Franklin Templeton.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding FLLV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF (NYSEARCA:FLLV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Franklin U.S. Low Volatility ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.