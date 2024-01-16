Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Increases Stake in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in Unum Group (NYSE:UNM – Free Report) by 14.2% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 62,180 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,749 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Unum Group were worth $3,059,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Raymond James & Associates increased its holdings in Unum Group by 1.8% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 248,052 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $12,202,000 after acquiring an additional 4,372 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 125.9% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 1,229 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $60,000 after purchasing an additional 685 shares during the period. Dakota Wealth Management boosted its stake in Unum Group by 77.0% in the 3rd quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 71,333 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $3,509,000 after purchasing an additional 31,034 shares during the period. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Unum Group by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 34,404 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,692,000 after purchasing an additional 559 shares during the period. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its stake in Unum Group by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 51,041 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,511,000 after purchasing an additional 1,318 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 79.37% of the company’s stock.

Unum Group Stock Performance

Shares of UNM opened at $45.36 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $44.00 and a 200-day moving average price of $47.07. The company has a market cap of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.83 and a beta of 0.92. Unum Group has a 12-month low of $36.27 and a 12-month high of $52.15. The company has a current ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.29 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36.

Unum Group Announces Dividend

Unum Group ( NYSE:UNM Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.92 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $3.09 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. Unum Group had a return on equity of 15.54% and a net margin of 10.07%. Unum Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Unum Group will post 7.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 16th. Investors of record on Friday, January 26th will be given a $0.365 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 25th. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.22%. Unum Group’s payout ratio is 23.59%.

Unum Group declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback program on Tuesday, October 31st that authorizes the company to repurchase $500.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 5.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

UNM has been the subject of several analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Unum Group from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $55.00 target price for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. StockNews.com downgraded Unum Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Truist Financial cut their target price on Unum Group from $59.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on Unum Group from $54.00 to $53.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 15th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $54.56.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, EVP Puneet Bhasin sold 8,188 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.39, for a total value of $347,089.32. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 54,318 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,302,540.02. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. 0.77% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Unum Group Company Profile

Unum Group, together with its subsidiaries, provides financial protection benefit solutions primarily in the United States, the United Kingdom, Poland, and internationally. It operates through Unum US, Unum International, Colonial Life, and Closed Block and Corporate segments. The company offers group long-term and short-term disability, group life, and accidental death and dismemberment products; supplemental and voluntary products, such as individual disability, voluntary benefits, and dental and vision products; and accident, sickness, disability, life, and cancer and critical illness products.

