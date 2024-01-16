Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. Purchases 1,515 Shares of Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC)

Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in Balchem Co. (NASDAQ:BCPC – Free Report) by 6.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 25,684 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,515 shares during the period. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc.’s holdings in Balchem were worth $3,186,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $34,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $56,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in Balchem during the 1st quarter worth $67,000. Point72 Middle East FZE bought a new position in Balchem during the 4th quarter worth $84,000. Finally, Huntington National Bank raised its position in Balchem by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 819 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $110,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the last quarter. 87.91% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of Balchem stock opened at $140.84 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 3.16, a quick ratio of 2.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $134.04 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $131.51. Balchem Co. has a 1-year low of $110.74 and a 1-year high of $150.82. The company has a market cap of $4.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.15, a PEG ratio of 4.67 and a beta of 0.70.

Balchem ( NASDAQ:BCPC Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, October 27th. The basic materials company reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.91 by ($0.01). Balchem had a return on equity of 10.48% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business had revenue of $229.95 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $238.47 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that Balchem Co. will post 3.41 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared an annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, January 19th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, December 27th will be issued a dividend of $0.79 per share. This is an increase from Balchem’s previous annual dividend of $0.40. This represents a yield of 0.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, December 26th. Balchem’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.76%.

Several research analysts recently issued reports on the company. HC Wainwright lowered their target price on Balchem from $165.00 to $135.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 30th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Balchem in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Balchem Corporation develops, manufactures, and markets specialty performance ingredients and products for the nutritional, food, pharmaceutical, animal health, medical device sterilization, plant nutrition, and industrial markets in the United States and internationally. It operates through three segments: Human Nutrition and Health, Animal Nutrition and Health, and Specialty Products.

