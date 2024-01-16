Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN) Shares Purchased by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC lifted its position in Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report) by 6.1% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 10,756 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after acquiring an additional 614 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Rayonier were worth $306,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Mackenzie Financial Corp acquired a new stake in Rayonier during the 3rd quarter worth about $227,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 16.3% during the 3rd quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 29,350 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $835,000 after acquiring an additional 4,110 shares during the period. Acas LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Rayonier during the 3rd quarter valued at about $1,294,000. Raymond James & Associates grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 1.1% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 60,135 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,711,000 after acquiring an additional 660 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Rayonier by 85.7% during the 3rd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 130,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,700,000 after acquiring an additional 60,000 shares during the period. 82.75% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Rayonier alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

RYN has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Rayonier from $32.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 19th. Truist Financial raised their target price on Rayonier from $33.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Rayonier from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, According to MarketBeat.com, Rayonier currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.67.

Rayonier Trading Down 0.3 %

RYN opened at $32.07 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 2.02 and a quick ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $31.68 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $30.36. Rayonier Inc. has a 1-year low of $24.84 and a 1-year high of $37.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 59.39 and a beta of 1.06.

Rayonier (NYSE:RYN – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The real estate investment trust reported $0.13 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.01. Rayonier had a net margin of 9.53% and a return on equity of 2.41%. The business had revenue of $201.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $207.63 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.15 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 3.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts expect that Rayonier Inc. will post 0.36 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rayonier Cuts Dividend

The firm also recently announced a special dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 29th were paid a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 28th. Rayonier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 211.12%.

Rayonier Profile

(Free Report)

Rayonier is a leading timberland real estate investment trust with assets located in some of the most productive softwood timber growing regions in the United States and New Zealand. As of September 30, 2023, Rayonier owned or leased under long-term agreements approximately 2.8 million acres of timberlands located in the U.S.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RYN? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Rayonier Inc. (NYSE:RYN – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Rayonier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rayonier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.