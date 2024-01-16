RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp lessened its stake in shares of RB Global, Inc. (NYSE:RBA – Free Report) (TSE:RBA) by 3.8% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 703,579 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 27,812 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.39% of RB Global worth $43,974,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of RBA. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 286.9% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,479,856 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $388,791,000 after acquiring an additional 4,804,923 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 241.4% in the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,983,676 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $178,932,000 after acquiring an additional 2,109,713 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can acquired a new position in shares of RB Global in the second quarter worth about $124,851,000. Luxor Capital Group LP lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 95.9% in the fourth quarter. Luxor Capital Group LP now owns 4,209,222 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $243,419,000 after acquiring an additional 2,060,511 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in shares of RB Global by 179.6% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,537,213 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $152,233,000 after acquiring an additional 1,629,684 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.24% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently commented on RBA. StockNews.com upgraded RB Global from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday. Scotiabank cut their price target on RB Global from $76.00 to $74.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their target price on RB Global from $75.00 to $73.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, November 10th. Finally, National Bankshares boosted their price target on RB Global from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.50.

In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, CEO James Francis Kessler purchased 1,250 shares of RB Global stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $60.06 per share, with a total value of $75,075.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the chief executive officer now owns 64,261 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,859,515.66. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Ann Fandozzi sold 238,368 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.19, for a total transaction of $14,824,105.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,212 shares of company stock valued at $15,139,394. 4.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

RBA stock opened at $64.25 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 1.31 and a quick ratio of 1.18. RB Global, Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.07 and a 1-year high of $68.25. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $64.19 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $63.10. The firm has a market cap of $11.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 76.49, a PEG ratio of 5.16 and a beta of 0.85.

RB Global (NYSE:RBA – Get Free Report) (TSE:RBA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The business services provider reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.12. RB Global had a net margin of 5.43% and a return on equity of 4.19%. The firm had revenue of $1.02 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.92 million. Research analysts predict that RB Global, Inc. will post 1.06 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 21st. Stockholders of record on Thursday, November 30th were issued a dividend of $0.27 per share. This represents a $1.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.68%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 29th. RB Global’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 128.57%.

RB Global, Inc, an omnichannel marketplace, provides insights, services, and transaction solutions for buyers and sellers of commercial assets and vehicles worldwide. Its marketplace brands include Ritchie Bros., an auctioneer of commercial assets and vehicles offering online bidding; IAA, a digital marketplace connecting vehicle buyers and sellers; Rouse Services, which provides asset management, data-driven intelligence, and performance benchmarking system; SmartEquip, a technology platform that supports customers' management of the equipment lifecycle; Xcira that provides live simulcast auction technologies; and Veritread, an online marketplace for heavy haul transport solution.

