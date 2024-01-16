RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC) Shares Bought by Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank raised its holdings in RBC Bearings Incorporated (NYSE:RBC – Free Report) by 23.1% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 4,815 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after purchasing an additional 902 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in RBC Bearings were worth $1,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. First Capital Advisors Group LLC. acquired a new position in shares of RBC Bearings in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Stephens Inc. AR acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $36,000. First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Harbor Capital Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of RBC Bearings during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $47,000.

Insider Transactions at RBC Bearings

In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, Director Michael H. Ambrose sold 300 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $277.80, for a total value of $83,340.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 6,800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,889,040. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, VP John J. Feeney sold 302 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $241.26, for a total value of $72,860.52. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 3,056 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $737,290.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 47,091 shares of company stock valued at $12,049,813. 2.90% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

RBC has been the topic of several research reports. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $235.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, November 13th. Truist Financial upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $271.00 to $309.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price target on RBC Bearings from $229.00 to $256.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Bank of America upgraded RBC Bearings from an “underperform” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price objective for the stock from $230.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Wednesday, November 29th. Finally, Citigroup upped their price objective on RBC Bearings from $240.00 to $245.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, RBC Bearings has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $270.14.

RBC Bearings Price Performance

Shares of RBC opened at $272.58 on Tuesday. RBC Bearings Incorporated has a 12 month low of $195.18 and a 12 month high of $288.16. The company has a market cap of $7.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 48.33, a PEG ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 1.44. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $260.69 and a 200 day moving average price of $239.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 3.25 and a quick ratio of 1.12.

RBC Bearings (NYSE:RBC – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 9th. The industrial products company reported $2.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.91 by $0.16. RBC Bearings had a return on equity of 9.62% and a net margin of 12.32%. The company had revenue of $385.57 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $390.18 million. On average, research analysts forecast that RBC Bearings Incorporated will post 8.14 earnings per share for the current year.

RBC Bearings Company Profile

RBC Bearings Incorporated manufactures and markets engineered precision bearings and components in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Aerospace/Defense and Industrial. The company produces plain bearings with self-lubricating or metal-to-metal designs, including rod end bearings, spherical plain bearings, and journal bearings; roller bearings, such as tapered roller bearings, needle roller bearings, and needle bearing track rollers and cam followers, which are anti-friction products that are used in industrial applications and military aircraft platforms; and ball bearings include high precision aerospace, airframe control, thin section, and industrial ball bearings that utilize high precision ball elements to reduce friction in high-speed applications.

Featured Stories

