Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG) Shares Sold by Yousif Capital Management LLC

Yousif Capital Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Free Report) by 2.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 36,894 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 758 shares during the quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $5,258,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 56.3% in the 3rd quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 197 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Investment Solutions Inc. IL acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 1st quarter valued at about $34,000. Fred Alger Management LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 118.1% in the 4th quarter. Fred Alger Management LLC now owns 301 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 163 shares during the last quarter. DHJJ Financial Advisors Ltd. acquired a new position in Republic Services in the 3rd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, MCF Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Republic Services by 241.8% in the 3rd quarter. MCF Advisors LLC now owns 311 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $44,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. 57.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of RSG opened at $166.14 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. Republic Services, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $120.58 and a fifty-two week high of $167.17. The company has a market cap of $52.27 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.14, a PEG ratio of 2.81 and a beta of 0.67. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $161.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $152.89.

Republic Services ( NYSE:RSG Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 26th. The business services provider reported $1.54 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.41 by $0.13. Republic Services had a net margin of 11.17% and a return on equity of 16.81%. The company had revenue of $3.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $1.34 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 5.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Republic Services declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, October 26th that authorizes the company to repurchase $3.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to buy up to 6.4% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 2nd will be issued a $0.535 dividend. This represents a $2.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, December 29th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is 41.39%.

Several research firms have weighed in on RSG. Wells Fargo & Company initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a report on Monday, November 27th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $180.00 target price on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $163.00 to $166.00 and gave the company a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Oppenheimer boosted their price target on shares of Republic Services from $172.00 to $182.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on shares of Republic Services in a research note on Tuesday, October 17th. They issued a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $165.54.

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. It is involved in the collection and processing of recyclable, solid waste, and industrial waste materials; transportation and disposal of non-hazardous and hazardous waste streams; and other environmental solutions.

