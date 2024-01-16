Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC) Shares Acquired by Inspire Investing LLC

Inspire Investing LLC raised its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:RVNC – Free Report) by 113.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 26,592 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after buying an additional 14,151 shares during the quarter. Inspire Investing LLC’s holdings in Revance Therapeutics were worth $305,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of RVNC. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 16.5% during the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,312,896 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $116,449,000 after purchasing an additional 609,841 shares in the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 60.7% during the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 3,247,319 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $82,189,000 after purchasing an additional 1,226,338 shares in the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 31.2% during the 2nd quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,596,263 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $65,711,000 after purchasing an additional 617,706 shares in the last quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 8.7% during the 1st quarter. Polar Capital Holdings Plc now owns 2,456,497 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $47,902,000 after purchasing an additional 196,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Revance Therapeutics by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,050,782 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $51,905,000 after purchasing an additional 103,019 shares in the last quarter. 93.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Revance Therapeutics Trading Down 5.9 %

Shares of RVNC stock opened at $5.94 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $7.63 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 14.20, a current ratio of 4.73 and a quick ratio of 4.17. Revance Therapeutics, Inc. has a twelve month low of $5.72 and a twelve month high of $37.98.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Revance Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:RVNC Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 8th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.74) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.02) by $0.28. The firm had revenue of $56.78 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $58.49 million. Revance Therapeutics had a negative net margin of 193.42% and a negative return on equity of 903.28%. As a group, equities analysts expect that Revance Therapeutics, Inc. will post -3.07 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on RVNC shares. Mizuho cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $35.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 22nd. HC Wainwright cut their price target on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $41.00 to $15.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 6th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Revance Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $44.00 to $42.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Revance Therapeutics from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, October 23rd. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $22.00.

Revance Therapeutics Company Profile

Revance Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development, manufacture, and commercialization of neuromodulators for various aesthetic and therapeutic indications in the United States and internationally. The company's lead drug candidate is DaxibotulinumtoxinA for injection, which has completed phase III clinical trials for the treatment of glabellar (frown) lines and cervical dystonia; is in phase II clinical trials to treat upper facial lines, moderate or severe dynamic forehead lines, and moderate or severe lateral canthal lines; and has completed Phase II clinical trials for the treatment of adult upper limb spasticity and plantar fasciitis.

Featured Stories

