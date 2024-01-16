Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 35,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.

Insider Activity at Robinhood Markets

In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.

Get Robinhood Markets alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

HOOD has been the subject of several research reports. Redburn Atlantic initiated coverage on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $9.50 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 24th. KeyCorp lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $12.00 to $14.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 8th. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on shares of Robinhood Markets from $10.00 to $11.50 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, JMP Securities reiterated a “market outperform” rating and issued a $23.00 price target on shares of Robinhood Markets in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Robinhood Markets has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $12.41.

Get Our Latest Stock Analysis on Robinhood Markets

Robinhood Markets Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.51.

Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Robinhood Markets Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Robinhood Markets Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Robinhood Markets and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.