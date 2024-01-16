Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Robinhood Markets, Inc. (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) was the target of a large growth in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 37,800,000 shares, a growth of 5.3% from the December 15th total of 35,910,000 shares. Currently, 8.6% of the shares of the company are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 12,450,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.0 days.
In related news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total value of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,478,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other Robinhood Markets news, insider Baiju Bhatt sold 27,832 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,229.20. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 158,128 shares in the company, valued at $1,478,496.80. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CEO Vladimir Tenev sold 27,829 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $9.35, for a total transaction of $260,201.15. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 624,467 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,838,766.45. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 1,233,549 shares of company stock worth $13,909,151. Insiders own 20.81% of the company’s stock.
A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in HOOD. Covestor Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the first quarter worth $28,000. Quantbot Technologies LP bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $28,000. Peoples Bank KS bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $29,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the second quarter worth $29,000. Finally, UniSuper Management Pty Ltd bought a new stake in shares of Robinhood Markets during the third quarter worth $30,000. 58.98% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of NASDAQ:HOOD opened at $11.02 on Tuesday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $10.68 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.63. The stock has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -13.44 and a beta of 1.40. Robinhood Markets has a 1 year low of $7.91 and a 1 year high of $13.51.
Robinhood Markets (NASDAQ:HOOD – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.10) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $467.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $479.51 million. Robinhood Markets had a negative net margin of 41.54% and a negative return on equity of 10.62%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 29.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted ($0.20) earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Robinhood Markets will post -0.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Robinhood Markets, Inc operates financial services platform in the United States. Its platform allows users to invest in stocks, exchange-traded funds (ETFs), options, gold, and cryptocurrencies. The company provides various learning and education solutions comprise Snacks, a digest of business news stories; Learn, which is an online collection of beginners' guides, feature tutorials, and financial dictionary; Newsfeeds that offer access to free premium news from various sites, such as Barron's, Reuters, and Dow Jones; Snacks, an accessible digest of business news stories for new generation of investors.
