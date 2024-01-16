Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT) Shares Acquired by Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.

Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:RCKT – Free Report) by 8.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 387,704 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock after buying an additional 31,653 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd.’s holdings in Rocket Pharmaceuticals were worth $7,944,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. MetLife Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 2.6% during the second quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 28,906 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock worth $574,000 after buying an additional 720 shares during the period. SG Americas Securities LLC acquired a new position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter valued at $1,679,000. Perceptive Advisors LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 34.6% during the second quarter. Perceptive Advisors LLC now owns 1,168,363 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $23,215,000 after purchasing an additional 300,631 shares during the period. WCM Investment Management LLC lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 11.5% during the second quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 282,934 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $5,622,000 after purchasing an additional 29,123 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. lifted its position in Rocket Pharmaceuticals by 0.9% during the second quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 667,667 shares of the biotechnology company’s stock valued at $13,267,000 after purchasing an additional 6,152 shares during the period. 94.49% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, Director Gotham Makker sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.53, for a total transaction of $450,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,296,497 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $29,210,077.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 31.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Lifesci Capital restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, December 26th. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $53.00 target price on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Cantor Fitzgerald initiated coverage on shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $65.00 price objective for the company. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Rocket Pharmaceuticals to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $52.57.

RCKT opened at $28.61 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -8.89 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a fifty day moving average of $25.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $20.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.04, a quick ratio of 13.35 and a current ratio of 13.35. Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $14.89 and a fifty-two week high of $32.53.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:RCKT – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The biotechnology company reported ($0.75) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.81) by $0.06. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted ($0.87) EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -3.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Rocket Pharmaceuticals, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-platform biotechnology company that focuses on developing gene therapies for rare and devastating diseases. It has three clinical-stage ex vivo lentiviral vector programs for fanconi anemia, a genetic defect in the bone marrow that reduces production of blood cells or promotes the production of faulty blood cells; leukocyte adhesion deficiency-I, a genetic disorder that causes the immune system to malfunction; and pyruvate kinase deficiency, a rare red blood cell autosomal recessive disorder that results in chronic non-spherocytic hemolytic anemia.

