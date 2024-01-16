Ryanair Holdings plc (RYAAY) to Issue Variable Dividend of $0.94 on March 11th

Ryanair Holdings plc (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) announced a Variable dividend on Tuesday, December 26th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be paid a dividend of 0.94 per share by the transportation company on Monday, March 11th. This represents a dividend yield of 1%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th.
Ryanair Stock Down 2.2 %
NASDAQ:RYAAY opened at $122.57 on Tuesday. Ryanair has a twelve month low of $86.36 and a twelve month high of $136.14. The company’s 50 day moving average is $122.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $107.46. The company has a current ratio of 1.19, a quick ratio of 1.19 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The company has a market cap of $27.93 billion, a PE ratio of 11.62, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.54.
Ryanair (NASDAQ:RYAAY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The transportation company reported $7.21 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $7.13 by $0.08. Ryanair had a net margin of 17.65% and a return on equity of 34.37%. The company had revenue of $5.36 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.14 billion. Analysts anticipate that Ryanair will post 9.06 EPS for the current year.
RYAAY has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Raymond James raised their price objective on Ryanair from $140.00 to $162.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Monday, December 18th. StockNews.com cut shares of Ryanair from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 5th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ryanair from an “outperform” rating to an “in-line” rating and set a $140.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, January 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of Ryanair from a “c” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Friday, December 1st. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $151.00.
Ryanair Holdings plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides scheduled-passenger airline services in Ireland, the United Kingdom, Italy, Spain, and internationally. It is also involved in the provision of various ancillary services, such as non-flight scheduled and Internet-related services, as well as in-flight sale of beverages, food, duty-free, and merchandise; and markets car hire, travel insurance, and accommodation services through its website and mobile app.
