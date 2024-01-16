Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP) Shares Purchased by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. (NYSE:RHP – Free Report) by 8.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 514,663 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 38,268 shares during the quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned 0.86% of Ryman Hospitality Properties worth $42,861,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. KB Financial Partners LLC acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 667.4% in the first quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 330 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $30,000 after buying an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. Quarry LP grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 110.8% in the first quarter. Quarry LP now owns 430 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $39,000 after buying an additional 226 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. grew its position in Ryman Hospitality Properties by 118.1% in the fourth quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 517 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 280 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Manhattan CO. LLC. acquired a new position in Ryman Hospitality Properties in the first quarter worth approximately $71,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.23% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

RHP has been the topic of several recent research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from an “underweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the stock from $89.00 to $102.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Wedbush started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. They set an “outperform” rating and a $94.00 price objective on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $114.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, December 22nd. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties from $124.00 to $134.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday. Finally, Wolfe Research started coverage on shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties in a research report on Wednesday, September 27th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $98.00 price objective on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Ryman Hospitality Properties currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $113.67.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Trading Up 0.0 %

Ryman Hospitality Properties stock opened at $111.86 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $104.34 and its 200-day simple moving average is $93.52. The company has a quick ratio of 1.83, a current ratio of 1.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.12. Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.18 and a 12 month high of $114.17. The stock has a market cap of $6.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.60.

Ryman Hospitality Properties Increases Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, January 16th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 29th will be issued a dividend of $1.10 per share. This is a boost from Ryman Hospitality Properties’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.00. This represents a $4.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 28th. Ryman Hospitality Properties’s payout ratio is currently 114.58%.

Insider Activity

In other news, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, Chairman Colin V. Reed sold 15,000 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $96.72, for a total value of $1,450,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now owns 764,614 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $73,953,466.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, COO Patrick S. Chaffin sold 1,380 shares of Ryman Hospitality Properties stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $109.63, for a total transaction of $151,289.40. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 33,807 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,706,261.41. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 31,380 shares of company stock worth $3,054,689 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.30% of the company’s stock.

About Ryman Hospitality Properties

Ryman Hospitality Properties, Inc (NYSE: RHP) is a leading lodging and hospitality real estate investment trust that specializes in upscale convention center resorts and entertainment experiences. The Company's holdings include Gaylord Opryland Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Palms Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord Texan Resort & Convention Center; Gaylord National Resort & Convention Center; and Gaylord Rockies Resort & Convention Center, five of the top seven largest non-gaming convention center hotels in the United States based on total indoor meeting space.

