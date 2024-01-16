Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE) Shares Sold by Bank of New York Mellon Corp

Bank of New York Mellon Corp decreased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air Co. (NYSE:SEE – Free Report) by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,352,063 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 7,557 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp owned approximately 0.94% of Sealed Air worth $44,429,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Compass Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Sealed Air in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Column Capital Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Sealed Air by 177.1% in the 2nd quarter. Column Capital Advisors LLC now owns 665 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 425 shares in the last quarter. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Sealed Air in the second quarter valued at about $33,000. Penserra Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in Sealed Air during the second quarter worth about $37,000. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. grew its position in Sealed Air by 334.1% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 981 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $66,000 after buying an additional 755 shares during the period. 89.45% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on the company. Mizuho boosted their price target on Sealed Air from $36.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 28th. StockNews.com began coverage on Sealed Air in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Raymond James started coverage on Sealed Air in a research note on Friday, October 20th. They set a “market perform” rating for the company. Wells Fargo & Company raised shares of Sealed Air from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $43.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, William Blair downgraded shares of Sealed Air from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 24th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Sealed Air presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $43.91.

SEE stock opened at $36.56 on Tuesday. Sealed Air Co. has a one year low of $28.50 and a one year high of $56.43. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.28 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.00, a PEG ratio of 7.55 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $34.69 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $35.84. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 11.34, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.23.

Sealed Air (NYSE:SEE – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The industrial products company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.63 by $0.14. The business had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.36 billion. Sealed Air had a return on equity of 126.77% and a net margin of 5.65%. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Sealed Air Co. will post 2.92 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.19%. Sealed Air’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.21%.

Sealed Air Corporation provides packaging solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, Asia, Australia, and NewZealand. It operates through two segments, Food and Protective. The Food segment offers integrated packaging materials and automation equipment solutions to provide food safety and shelf life extension, reduce food waste, automate processes, and optimize total cost for food processors in the fresh red meat, smoked and processed meats, poultry, seafood, plant-based, and dairy markets under the CRYOVAC, CRYOVAC Grip & Tear, CRYOVAC Darfresh, Simple Steps, and Optidure brands.

