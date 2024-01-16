Securian Asset Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BJ – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 11,381 shares of the company’s stock after selling 590 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BJ’s Wholesale Club were worth $812,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in BJ. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club during the 1st quarter valued at about $268,000. HighTower Advisors LLC raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 44.3% in the 1st quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 7,180 shares of the company’s stock worth $487,000 after purchasing an additional 2,203 shares during the period. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 104.7% in the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,961 shares of the company’s stock worth $741,000 after purchasing an additional 5,607 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 12,440 shares of the company’s stock worth $843,000 after purchasing an additional 862 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its position in BJ’s Wholesale Club by 7.7% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 74,006 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,143,000 after purchasing an additional 5,272 shares during the period. 98.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BJ has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. Evercore ISI reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $68.00 to $64.00 and set an “in-line” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lowered shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their price objective for the stock from $79.00 to $71.00 in a research report on Monday, November 6th. Gordon Haskett raised shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 10th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club from $74.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company reissued an “equal weight” rating and issued a $70.00 price objective (down from $73.00) on shares of BJ’s Wholesale Club in a research report on Thursday, January 4th. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $70.81.

In other news, SVP Joseph Mcgrail sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $65.87, for a total transaction of $65,870.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 10,464 shares in the company, valued at $689,263.68. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Insiders own 2.20% of the company’s stock.

NYSE BJ opened at $65.62 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 0.73. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $66.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $67.27. BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $60.33 and a 52-week high of $78.88. The company has a market cap of $8.75 billion, a PE ratio of 17.55, a P/E/G ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 0.29.

BJ’s Wholesale Club (NYSE:BJ – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, November 17th. The company reported $0.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.03. BJ’s Wholesale Club had a net margin of 2.61% and a return on equity of 43.26%. The firm had revenue of $4.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .7% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that BJ’s Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc. will post 3.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

BJ's Wholesale Club Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates warehouse clubs on the eastern half of the United States. It provides perishable, general merchandise, gasoline, coupon books, promotions, and other ancillary services. The company sells its products through the websites BJs.com, BerkleyJensen.com, and Wellsleyfarms.com, as well as the mobile app.

