Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $698,000 Stake in Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in shares of Regency Centers Co. (NASDAQ:REG – Free Report) by 5.9% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 11,750 shares of the company’s stock after selling 743 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Regency Centers were worth $698,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regency Centers by 1.6% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 26,552,444 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,894,252,000 after acquiring an additional 425,589 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. increased its stake in Regency Centers by 3.9% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 17,807,259 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,089,448,000 after buying an additional 660,801 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Regency Centers in the 4th quarter valued at $1,011,208,000. State Street Corp increased its stake in Regency Centers by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 11,923,732 shares of the company’s stock valued at $857,927,000 after buying an additional 890,452 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Regency Centers by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 6,746,631 shares of the company’s stock valued at $412,761,000 after buying an additional 669,582 shares during the last quarter. 90.59% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Regency Centers from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $62.00 to $75.00 in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. Compass Point upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 30th. Argus upgraded shares of Regency Centers from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, September 20th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Regency Centers in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.71.

Regency Centers Stock Down 0.2 %

Regency Centers stock opened at $64.07 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.83 billion, a PE ratio of 30.08, a P/E/G ratio of 4.52 and a beta of 1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a current ratio of 0.78 and a quick ratio of 0.78. The company’s 50-day moving average is $64.04 and its 200-day moving average is $62.71. Regency Centers Co. has a fifty-two week low of $54.72 and a fifty-two week high of $68.56.

Regency Centers Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 3rd. Investors of record on Thursday, December 14th were issued a dividend of $0.67 per share. This is an increase from Regency Centers’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, December 13th. This represents a $2.68 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.18%. Regency Centers’s payout ratio is presently 125.82%.

Regency Centers Company Profile

Regency Centers is a preeminent national owner, operator, and developer of shopping centers located in suburban trade areas with compelling demographics. Our portfolio includes thriving properties merchandised with highly productive grocers, restaurants, service providers, and best-in-class retailers that connect to their neighborhoods, communities, and customers.

