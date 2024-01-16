Securian Asset Management Inc. Has $753,000 Holdings in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL)

Securian Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in Rollins, Inc. (NYSE:ROL – Free Report) by 4.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,173 shares of the business services provider’s stock after buying an additional 892 shares during the quarter. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Rollins were worth $753,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LPL Financial LLC lifted its holdings in Rollins by 5.5% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 146,442 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $6,272,000 after purchasing an additional 7,648 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 7.2% during the 2nd quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 29,530 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 1,996 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $55,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its holdings in Rollins by 3.4% during the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 170,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,284,000 after purchasing an additional 5,548 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC acquired a new stake in Rollins during the 2nd quarter valued at $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 38.98% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

ROL has been the topic of several recent research reports. TheStreet cut Rollins from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 19th. UBS Group raised their price target on Rollins from $45.00 to $50.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 14th. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded Rollins from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $40.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, October 20th. StockNews.com cut Rollins from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 10th. Finally, Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Rollins in a research note on Thursday, December 21st. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $42.00 target price on the stock. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $49.14.

Insider Transactions at Rollins

In related news, CEO Jerry Jr. Gahlhoff sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $42.00, for a total transaction of $126,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 215,091 shares in the company, valued at $9,033,822. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 4.70% of the company’s stock.

Rollins Trading Down 0.2 %

Shares of Rollins stock opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $21.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.71, a P/E/G ratio of 3.02 and a beta of 0.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $41.50 and its 200-day simple moving average is $40.00. Rollins, Inc. has a 1-year low of $32.19 and a 1-year high of $45.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a current ratio of 0.82 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

Rollins (NYSE:ROL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 25th. The business services provider reported $0.28 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.25 by $0.03. Rollins had a return on equity of 33.81% and a net margin of 13.77%. The firm had revenue of $840.43 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $824.35 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.22 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 15.2% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Rollins, Inc. will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Rollins Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 11th. Shareholders of record on Friday, November 10th were issued a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 9th. This is a boost from Rollins’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.37%. Rollins’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 72.29%.

Rollins Profile

Rollins, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides pest and wildlife control services to residential and commercial customers in the United States and internationally. The company offers pest control services to residential properties protecting from common pests, including rodents, insects, and wildlife.

Featured Stories

