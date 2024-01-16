Securian Asset Management Inc. Reduces Holdings in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA)

Securian Asset Management Inc. trimmed its stake in BorgWarner Inc. (NYSE:BWA – Free Report) by 11.7% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 16,801 shares of the auto parts company’s stock after selling 2,228 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in BorgWarner were worth $678,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 100,784.0% during the 2nd quarter. Bank Julius Baer & Co. Ltd Zurich now owns 260,453,189 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $12,738,765,000 after purchasing an additional 260,195,018 shares during the period. Boston Partners acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $161,247,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 4th quarter worth $92,430,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in BorgWarner by 351.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 2,679,073 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $131,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085,433 shares during the period. Finally, Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in BorgWarner during the 2nd quarter worth $75,483,000. 92.35% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE:BWA opened at $32.79 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.65, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $38.81. BorgWarner Inc. has a twelve month low of $31.63 and a twelve month high of $51.14. The company has a market capitalization of $7.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.36.

BorgWarner ( NYSE:BWA Get Free Report ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The auto parts company reported $0.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.91 by $0.07. BorgWarner had a net margin of 4.42% and a return on equity of 15.15%. The firm had revenue of $3.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.72 billion. As a group, research analysts expect that BorgWarner Inc. will post 3.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 15th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 1st were issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, November 30th. This represents a $0.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.34%. BorgWarner’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 14.19%.

BWA has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of BorgWarner from $47.00 to $45.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 14th. Robert W. Baird cut shares of BorgWarner from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $39.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on shares of BorgWarner from $48.00 to $44.75 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 11th. Guggenheim upgraded shares of BorgWarner from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $41.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut shares of BorgWarner from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $47.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $47.91.

BorgWarner Inc provides solutions for combustion, hybrid, and electric vehicles worldwide. It offers turbochargers, eBoosters, eTurbos, timing systems, emissions systems, thermal systems, gasoline ignition technology, smart remote actuators, powertrain sensors, canisters, cabin heaters, battery modules and systems, battery packs, battery heaters, and battery charging.

