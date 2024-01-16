Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 1,052 Shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Range Resources Co. (NYSE:RRC – Free Report) by 4.9% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 20,442 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock after selling 1,052 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Range Resources were worth $663,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Range Resources by 2.8% during the 2nd quarter. Kestra Private Wealth Services LLC now owns 11,887 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock valued at $349,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE raised its stake in Range Resources by 3.0% during the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 12,946 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 376 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 17.7% during the 2nd quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 3,589 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 541 shares during the period. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC raised its stake in Range Resources by 37.6% during the 1st quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 2,564 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $68,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Range Resources by 2.2% during the 2nd quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 41,476 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $1,219,000 after buying an additional 897 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 94.73% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, SVP Dori Ginn sold 25,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $37.35, for a total value of $933,750.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 85,804 shares in the company, valued at $3,204,779.40. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. 1.57% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Range Resources Price Performance

Range Resources stock opened at $30.86 on Tuesday. Range Resources Co. has a one year low of $22.61 and a one year high of $37.88. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $31.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.53, a PEG ratio of 0.43 and a beta of 1.82.

Range Resources (NYSE:RRC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $0.43 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by $0.16. Range Resources had a return on equity of 21.56% and a net margin of 33.85%. The firm had revenue of $648.77 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $619.30 million. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Range Resources Co. will post 2.05 EPS for the current year.

Range Resources Announces Dividend

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Investors of record on Friday, December 15th were given a $0.08 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Range Resources’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 5.73%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

RRC has been the topic of a number of research reports. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Range Resources from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. Benchmark downgraded Range Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. Raymond James lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $41.00 to $37.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price objective on Range Resources from $39.00 to $38.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Bank of America increased their price objective on Range Resources from $44.00 to $47.00 in a research note on Wednesday, September 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.30.

Range Resources Profile

Range Resources Corporation operates as an independent natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and oil company in the United States. The company engages in the exploration, development, and acquisition of natural gas and oil properties. It markets and sells natural gas and NGLs to utilities, marketing and midstream companies, and industrial users; petrochemical end users, marketers/traders, and natural gas processors; and oil and condensate to crude oil processors, transporters, and refining and marketing companies.

