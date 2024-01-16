Securian Asset Management Inc. Sells 706 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Securian Asset Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report) by 5.0% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,508 shares of the company’s stock after selling 706 shares during the period. Securian Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $705,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Indiana Trust & Investment Management CO bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. IFP Advisors Inc increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 38.9% in the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 689 shares of the company’s stock worth $44,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter worth $38,000. Signaturefd LLC increased its holdings in shares of Darling Ingredients by 42.8% in the 2nd quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 814 shares of the company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Darling Ingredients in the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Institutional investors own 89.78% of the company’s stock.

Get Darling Ingredients alerts:

Insider Buying and Selling

In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Robert W. Day bought 1,950 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 16th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $41.77 per share, for a total transaction of $81,451.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 3,930 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $164,156.10. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, CAO Joseph Manzi acquired 1,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The shares were bought at an average price of $43.38 per share, for a total transaction of $44,464.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 6,978 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $302,705.64. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have bought 16,288 shares of company stock worth $715,604. Corporate insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Price Performance

Shares of Darling Ingredients stock opened at $45.27 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $46.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $53.51. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 52 week low of $38.97 and a 52 week high of $71.60. The company has a market capitalization of $7.22 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.24 and a beta of 1.31. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 1.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.88 by ($0.11). Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.37% and a return on equity of 17.53%. The business had revenue of $1.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.75 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.20 earnings per share. Darling Ingredients’s revenue was down 7.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 4.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

DAR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $85.00 to $81.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, October 9th. StockNews.com lowered Darling Ingredients from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, October 12th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. lowered Darling Ingredients from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, October 13th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $97.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on Darling Ingredients from $130.00 to $123.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, November 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $84.78.

Check Out Our Latest Analysis on DAR

Darling Ingredients Company Profile

(Free Report)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DAR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Darling Ingredients Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Darling Ingredients and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.