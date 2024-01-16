SevenBridge Financial Group LLC Purchases 1,689 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

SevenBridge Financial Group LLC raised its position in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.7% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 99,916 shares of the information services provider’s stock after buying an additional 1,689 shares during the period. Alphabet accounts for about 3.4% of SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 3rd biggest position. SevenBridge Financial Group LLC’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $13,075,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Jackson Square Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 70.1% in the third quarter. Jackson Square Capital LLC now owns 85,223 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $11,152,000 after acquiring an additional 35,122 shares during the last quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 9.0% in the third quarter. Horizon Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,844 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $372,000 after acquiring an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 6.2% in the third quarter. HFG Advisors Inc. now owns 3,556 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $465,000 after acquiring an additional 207 shares during the last quarter. Genesee Capital Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Alphabet in the third quarter worth about $457,000. Finally, Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its stake in shares of Alphabet by 1.6% in the third quarter. Strategic Investment Advisors MI now owns 57,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $7,586,000 after acquiring an additional 916 shares during the last quarter. 35.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Alphabet Stock Performance

Shares of GOOGL stock opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.79 trillion, a P/E ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05, a current ratio of 2.04 and a quick ratio of 2.01. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $136.35 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $132.45. Alphabet Inc. has a one year low of $88.57 and a one year high of $145.22.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Alphabet ( NASDAQ:GOOGL Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a net margin of 22.46% and a return on equity of 25.24%. As a group, equities analysts predict that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 EPS for the current year.

GOOGL has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $126.00 to $129.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $160.00 price target on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Tigress Financial boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 21st. JMP Securities boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $138.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “market outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Finally, StockNews.com raised shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 20th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $149.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total value of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other Alphabet news, CAO Amie Thuener O’toole sold 425 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.08, for a total transaction of $54,859.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 26,413 shares in the company, valued at $3,409,390.04. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director John L. Hennessy sold 200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.49, for a total transaction of $28,698.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 6,784 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $973,436.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last quarter. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

