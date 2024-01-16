Short Interest in 2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT) Drops By 24.2%

2seventy bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 6,450,000 shares, a drop of 24.2% from the December 15th total of 8,510,000 shares. Approximately 13.7% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 2,000,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 3.2 days.

TSVT opened at $3.74 on Tuesday. 2seventy bio has a 1-year low of $1.53 and a 1-year high of $15.25. The stock has a market cap of $189.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.96 and a beta of 1.83. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $3.01 and its 200 day simple moving average is $4.80.

2seventy bio (NASDAQ:TSVT – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($1.00) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.31) by $0.31. The company had revenue of $12.03 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $26.39 million. 2seventy bio had a negative return on equity of 47.12% and a negative net margin of 126.06%. Research analysts expect that 2seventy bio will post -3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have recently commented on TSVT. SVB Leerink cut shares of 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $6.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Citigroup assumed coverage on 2seventy bio in a report on Thursday, October 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $13.00 price objective on the stock. Wedbush downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, November 20th. Finally, Leerink Partnrs downgraded 2seventy bio from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday, October 30th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $11.17.

In related news, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other 2seventy bio news, COO William D. Baird III sold 33,651 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total transaction of $130,229.37. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 162,715 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $629,707.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Philip D. Gregory sold 25,613 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.87, for a total value of $99,122.31. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 231,637 shares in the company, valued at approximately $896,435.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 135,305 shares of company stock worth $523,183. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY acquired a new stake in shares of 2seventy bio in the first quarter valued at approximately $25,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its stake in 2seventy bio by 754.1% in the 2nd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,528 shares of the company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 2,232 shares in the last quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in 2seventy bio during the 1st quarter valued at $30,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank purchased a new position in 2seventy bio during the second quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in shares of 2seventy bio in the third quarter worth $41,000. 98.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

2seventy bio, Inc, a cell and gene therapy company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of treatments for cancer in the United States. The company's products pipeline includes idecabtagene vicleucel; ide-cel or Abecma and bb21217; and chimeric antigen receptor-T cell product candidates for the treatment of multiple myeloma.

