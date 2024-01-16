Short Interest in American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC) Decreases By 12.7%

American Superconductor Co. (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) saw a large decrease in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,440,000 shares, a decrease of 12.7% from the December 15th total of 1,650,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 458,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days.

American Superconductor Stock Up 0.5 %

NASDAQ:AMSC opened at $10.11 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $9.98 and a 200 day moving average of $8.56. American Superconductor has a 52 week low of $3.63 and a 52 week high of $17.37. The firm has a market capitalization of $306.54 million, a P/E ratio of -11.62 and a beta of 1.93.

American Superconductor (NASDAQ:AMSC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 1st. The technology company reported ($0.04) EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.17) by $0.13. American Superconductor had a negative net margin of 20.30% and a negative return on equity of 28.12%. The company had revenue of $34.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $30.25 million. As a group, analysts anticipate that American Superconductor will post -0.37 EPS for the current year.

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of American Superconductor in a research note on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMSC. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 74.6% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 138,174 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,052,000 after buying an additional 59,028 shares during the last quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 228.0% in the 1st quarter. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc. now owns 83,269 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $634,000 after purchasing an additional 57,880 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 16,405 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $125,000 after purchasing an additional 5,575 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 35.8% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 318,885 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,427,000 after purchasing an additional 83,984 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. raised its holdings in American Superconductor by 1.5% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,229,451 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $9,356,000 after purchasing an additional 18,425 shares in the last quarter. 43.23% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

American Superconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides megawatt-scale power resiliency solutions worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Grid and Wind. The Grid segment offers products and services that enable electric utilities, industrial facilities, and renewable energy project developers to connect, transmit, and distribute power under the Gridtec Solutions brand; and engineering planning services.

