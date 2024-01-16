Short Interest in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB) Declines By 14.0%

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 3,700 shares, a drop of 14.0% from the December 15th total of 4,300 shares. Currently, 0.2% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 22,400 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.2 days.

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Anebulo Pharmaceuticals stock. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC grew its stake in shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:ANEB – Free Report) by 241.8% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,851 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,750 shares during the quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC owned approximately 0.08% of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals worth $64,000 at the end of the most recent quarter. 27.44% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

ANEB has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Maxim Group initiated coverage on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Thursday, September 21st. They set a “buy” rating and a $6.00 price objective on the stock. Benchmark reiterated a “speculative buy” rating and set a $8.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Tuesday, October 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $6.00 price objective on shares of Anebulo Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Monday, September 25th.

Shares of ANEB opened at $2.41 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average is $2.27 and its 200 day moving average is $2.55. Anebulo Pharmaceuticals has a fifty-two week low of $1.62 and a fifty-two week high of $4.05. The stock has a market capitalization of $61.77 million, a PE ratio of -5.24 and a beta of -1.09.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:ANEB – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 14th. The company reported ($0.10) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.11) by $0.01. As a group, research analysts forecast that Anebulo Pharmaceuticals will post -0.46 earnings per share for the current year.

Anebulo Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, engages in developing solutions for people suffering from acute cannabinoid intoxication (ACI) and substance addiction. The company's lead product candidate is ANEB-001, a small molecule cannabinoid receptor antagonist, which is in a Phase II clinical trial to address the unmet medical need for a specific antidote for ACI.

