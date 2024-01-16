Short Interest in Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) Rises By 21.2%

Barclays PLC (NYSE:BCS) saw a large increase in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 23,570,000 shares, an increase of 21.2% from the December 15th total of 19,450,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 14,240,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 1.7 days. Approximately 0.7% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Barclays Stock Performance

NYSE BCS opened at $7.52 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $28.34 billion, a PE ratio of 4.40, a P/E/G ratio of 2.19 and a beta of 1.45. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $7.41 and its 200 day moving average is $7.51. Barclays has a twelve month low of $6.23 and a twelve month high of $9.44. The company has a quick ratio of 1.36, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.39.

Barclays (NYSE:BCS – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 24th. The financial services provider reported $0.42 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.37 by $0.05. Barclays had a net margin of 21.21% and a return on equity of 7.73%. The firm had revenue of $7.92 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.16 billion. Research analysts forecast that Barclays will post 1.46 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Barclays by 1,934.9% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 168,265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,330,000 after purchasing an additional 159,996 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its stake in Barclays by 8.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,299,509 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $18,166,000 after purchasing an additional 175,029 shares during the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Barclays by 33.8% in the 1st quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 22,110 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $175,000 after purchasing an additional 5,580 shares in the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Barclays by 1,026.8% during the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 265,893 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,101,000 after purchasing an additional 242,296 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in Barclays by 171.3% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 29,371 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 18,545 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 3.39% of the company’s stock.

BCS has been the subject of several recent research reports. StockNews.com upgraded Barclays from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, October 13th. Bank of America cut shares of Barclays from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 26th. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised Barclays from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 26th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Barclays presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $190.00.

Barclays Company Profile

Barclays PLC provides various financial services in the United Kingdom, Europe, the Americas, Africa, the Middle East, and Asia. The company operates through two segments, Barclays UK and Barclays International divisions. It offers financial services, such as retail banking, credit cards, wholesale banking, investment banking, wealth management, and investment management services.

