Short Interest in BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI) Expands By 19.6%

BioVie Inc. (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,770,000 shares, a growth of 19.6% from the December 15th total of 1,480,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 779,500 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 2.3 days.

BioVie Trading Up 1.6 %

BIVI stock opened at $1.25 on Tuesday. BioVie has a one year low of $1.14 and a one year high of $11.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 1.72 and a current ratio of 1.72. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.30 and a 200-day moving average of $3.29.

BioVie (NASDAQ:BIVI – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The company reported ($0.29) EPS for the quarter. Research analysts forecast that BioVie will post -1.15 EPS for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on BIVI shares. Oppenheimer dropped their price target on BioVie from $12.00 to $5.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 30th. Cantor Fitzgerald cut BioVie from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 30th.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On BioVie

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of BIVI. Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its holdings in BioVie by 1,165.1% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 297,300 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,310,000 after acquiring an additional 273,800 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of BioVie during the 4th quarter worth $981,000. Nuveen Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of BioVie during the 2nd quarter worth $313,000. Boothbay Fund Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 554.2% in the 1st quarter. Boothbay Fund Management LLC now owns 74,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $602,000 after purchasing an additional 63,074 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of BioVie by 182.0% in the 2nd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 82,368 shares of the company’s stock valued at $355,000 after purchasing an additional 53,156 shares in the last quarter. 5.21% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BioVie Company Profile

BioVie Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, engages in the discovery, development, and commercialization of drugs for the treatment of chronic debilitating conditions in the United States. Its products pipeline includes BIV201, which completed Phase IIa clinical trial for the treatment of ascites caused due to chronic liver cirrhosis; and NE3107, a potentially selective inhibitor of inflammatory extracellular single-regulated kinase, which is in Phase III clinical trial for the treatment of patients with mild to moderate Alzheimer's disease, as well as Phase 2 clinical trial for the treatment of Parkinson's disease.

Featured Articles

