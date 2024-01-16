Short Interest in Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC) Drops By 14.1%

Educational Development Co. (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 21,400 shares, a decline of 14.1% from the December 15th total of 24,900 shares. Currently, 0.3% of the shares of the stock are short sold. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 28,200 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.8 days.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Educational Development in a research note on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Needham Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 77.8% in the 4th quarter. Needham Investment Management LLC now owns 400,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,264,000 after acquiring an additional 175,000 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Educational Development by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 282,491 shares of the company’s stock valued at $681,000 after acquiring an additional 4,750 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Dempsey Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 1st quarter valued at $367,000. Finally, State Street Corp bought a new position in shares of Educational Development in the 2nd quarter valued at $65,000. 24.45% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ EDUC opened at $1.42 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $0.98 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $1.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a current ratio of 3.64 and a quick ratio of 1.24. Educational Development has a fifty-two week low of $0.80 and a fifty-two week high of $4.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.17 million, a PE ratio of 71.04 and a beta of 1.09.

Educational Development (NASDAQ:EDUC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Thursday, January 11th. The company reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.31 by ($0.07). Educational Development had a return on equity of 0.53% and a net margin of 0.42%. The business had revenue of $16.94 million for the quarter.

Educational Development Corporation, a publishing company, operates as a publisher of educational children's books in the United States. It operates through two segments, PaperPie and Publishing. The company offers various books, including touchy-feely board books, activity books and flashcards, adventure and search books, art books, sticker books, and foreign language books, as well as internet-linked books comprising science and math titles, and chapter books and novels.

