Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rises By 20.9%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.

Elevation Oncology Stock Performance

NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99.

Get Elevation Oncology alerts:

Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on ELEV shares. HC Wainwright started coverage on Elevation Oncology in a report on Friday, September 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $1.50 price target for the company. Wedbush reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $5.00 price target on shares of Elevation Oncology in a report on Monday, November 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Report on ELEV

Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology

A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About Elevation Oncology

(Get Free Report)

Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Elevation Oncology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Elevation Oncology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.