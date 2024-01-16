Short Interest in Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV) Rises By 20.9%

Elevation Oncology, Inc. (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant growth in short interest in December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 803,700 shares, a growth of 20.9% from the December 15th total of 664,500 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,690,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.5 days. Currently, 2.5% of the company’s stock are sold short.
Elevation Oncology Stock Performance
NASDAQ ELEV opened at $2.74 on Tuesday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $0.72 and a 200 day simple moving average of $0.84. Elevation Oncology has a twelve month low of $0.36 and a twelve month high of $5.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 12.99 and a quick ratio of 12.99.
Elevation Oncology (NASDAQ:ELEV – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported ($0.25) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.34) by $0.09. On average, research analysts forecast that Elevation Oncology will post -1.22 EPS for the current fiscal year.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Institutional Trading of Elevation Oncology
A number of hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Elevation Oncology during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. Virtu Financial LLC bought a new position in Elevation Oncology during the second quarter valued at about $31,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its holdings in shares of Elevation Oncology by 427.1% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 22,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after purchasing an additional 18,107 shares in the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Elevation Oncology by 53.0% during the first quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 25,400 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 8,800 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Elevation Oncology by 57.4% in the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 38,218 shares of the company’s stock valued at $96,000 after buying an additional 13,936 shares in the last quarter. 83.70% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
About Elevation Oncology
Elevation Oncology, Inc, an oncology company, focuses on the discovery and development of cancer therapies to treat patients across a range of solid tumors with significant unmet medical needs. The company's lead candidate is EO-3021, an antibody-drug conjugate designed to target Claudin 18.2, a clinically validated molecular target.
