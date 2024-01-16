Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Grows By 20.4%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. lifted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Ameritas Investment Partners Inc. now owns 754 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $108,000 after acquiring an additional 66 shares during the period. Riverwater Partners LLC raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Riverwater Partners LLC now owns 11,372 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $2,175,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares during the period. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust raised its holdings in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 14.7% during the third quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 641 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $99,000 after purchasing an additional 82 shares during the period. Legal & General Group Plc boosted its position in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 4,101 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $400,000 after purchasing an additional 91 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Creative Planning grew its stake in shares of Federal Agricultural Mortgage by 3.7% in the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 2,580 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $371,000 after buying an additional 93 shares during the period. 66.46% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %

NYSE:AGM opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $118.43 and a 52 week high of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGMGet Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.

About Federal Agricultural Mortgage

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.

