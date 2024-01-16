Short Interest in Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM) Grows By 20.4%

Federal Agricultural Mortgage Co. (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest in the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 106,400 shares, a growth of 20.4% from the December 15th total of 88,400 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 47,200 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2.3 days. Approximately 1.2% of the company’s shares are short sold.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Federal Agricultural Mortgage in a research report on Thursday, October 5th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock.
View Our Latest Stock Report on AGM
Hedge Funds Weigh In On Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Trading Down 0.9 %
NYSE:AGM opened at $178.52 on Tuesday. Federal Agricultural Mortgage has a 52 week low of $118.43 and a 52 week high of $198.17. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a quick ratio of 0.46 and a current ratio of 0.46. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $174.74 and its 200-day moving average is $163.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.56 and a beta of 1.13.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage (NYSE:AGM – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 6th. The credit services provider reported $4.13 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.92 by $0.21. Federal Agricultural Mortgage had a net margin of 14.67% and a return on equity of 22.38%. The business had revenue of $97.15 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $84.00 million. Equities analysts expect that Federal Agricultural Mortgage will post 15.25 earnings per share for the current year.
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Announces Dividend
The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, December 29th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 15th were issued a $1.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 14th. This represents a $4.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.46%. Federal Agricultural Mortgage’s payout ratio is currently 28.50%.
About Federal Agricultural Mortgage
Federal Agricultural Mortgage Corporation provides a secondary market for various loans made to borrowers in the United States. It operates through Corporate AgFinance, Farm & Ranch, Rural Utilities, and Renewable Energy segments. The company's Agricultural Finance line of business engages in purchasing and retaining eligible loans and securities; guaranteeing the payment of principal and interest on securities that represent interests in or obligations secured by pools of eligible loans; servicing eligible loans; and issuing LTSPCs for eligible loans.
Featured Stories
