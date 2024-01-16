Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Decreases By 11.1%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 466,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,147.0 days.

Geberit Stock Performance

Shares of GBERF opened at $625.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.66 and a 200 day moving average of $535.49. Geberit has a 52-week low of $470.98 and a 52-week high of $633.61.

About Geberit

Geberit AG develops, produces, and distributes sanitary products and systems for the residential and commercial construction industry in Switzerland and internationally. The company offers installation and flushing systems, such as installation technology and flushing systems for toilets, including cisterns and fittings; and piping systems consisting of building drainage and supply systems, as well as piping technology for use in buildings for drinking water, heating, gas, and other media.

