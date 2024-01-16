Short Interest in Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF) Decreases By 11.1%

Geberit AG (OTCMKTS:GBERF – Get Free Report) saw a significant drop in short interest during the month of December. As of December 31st, there was short interest totalling 414,700 shares, a drop of 11.1% from the December 15th total of 466,300 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 4,147.0 days.
Geberit Stock Performance
Shares of GBERF opened at $625.00 on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $574.66 and a 200 day moving average of $535.49. Geberit has a 52-week low of $470.98 and a 52-week high of $633.61.
About Geberit
