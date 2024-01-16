Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.
In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.
Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.41.
Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.
The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.
Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.
