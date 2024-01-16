Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC Decreases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report) by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 69,479 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after selling 414 shares during the period. Apple accounts for about 4.0% of Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $11,896,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of AAPL. Atlantic Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of Apple during the first quarter worth $30,000. Summit Wealth Group LLC grew its position in Apple by 16,252.3% during the 1st quarter. Summit Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,992,420 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 6,949,659 shares during the last quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC increased its holdings in Apple by 21.7% in the 1st quarter. HBC Financial Services PLLC now owns 448 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $49,000 after purchasing an additional 80 shares in the last quarter. West Tower Group LLC bought a new position in Apple in the second quarter valued at about $64,000. Finally, Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 27.3% during the first quarter. Clear Perspectives Financial Planning LLC now owns 983 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $172,000 after purchasing an additional 211 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 58.51% of the company’s stock.

Get Apple alerts:

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, SVP Katherine L. Adams sold 123,448 shares of Apple stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $188.79, for a total value of $23,305,747.92. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 293,266 shares in the company, valued at $55,365,688.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,806 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $184.04, for a total value of $884,496.24. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 34,687 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,383,795.48. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 133,767 shares of company stock valued at $25,248,740 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the stock. DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Apple in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $166.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp reaffirmed a “sector weight” rating on shares of Apple in a report on Monday, October 30th. Tigress Financial increased their price target on Apple from $225.00 to $240.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on Apple from $210.00 to $220.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Finally, Wedbush reissued an “outperform” rating and set a $250.00 target price on shares of Apple in a research report on Wednesday, December 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $199.69.

View Our Latest Analysis on AAPL

Apple Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of Apple stock opened at $185.92 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $2.87 trillion, a PE ratio of 30.38, a P/E/G ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1 year low of $131.66 and a 1 year high of $199.62. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.53, a current ratio of 0.99 and a quick ratio of 0.94. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $190.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $184.41.

Apple (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The iPhone maker reported $1.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $89.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $89.34 billion. Apple had a net margin of 25.31% and a return on equity of 160.78%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.29 earnings per share. Equities research analysts anticipate that Apple Inc. will post 6.57 EPS for the current year.

Apple Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, November 16th. Shareholders of record on Monday, November 13th were paid a $0.24 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 10th. This represents a $0.96 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Apple’s payout ratio is presently 15.69%.

Apple Company Profile

(Free Report)

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AAPL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Apple Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apple and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.