SM Energy (NYSE:SM) Announces Dividend Increase – $0.18 Per Share

SM Energy (NYSE:SM – Get Free Report) declared a semi-annual dividend on Thursday, December 28th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be given a dividend of 0.18 per share by the energy company on Monday, February 5th. This represents a yield of 1.5%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 18th. This is an increase from SM Energy’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.15.

SM Energy has increased its dividend by an average of 210.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend every year for the last 1 years. SM Energy has a payout ratio of 5.5% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect SM Energy to earn $5.82 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 6.2%.

SM stock opened at $37.34 on Tuesday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $37.57 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.17. The company has a market capitalization of $4.34 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.46 and a beta of 4.15. SM Energy has a twelve month low of $24.66 and a twelve month high of $43.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.17, a quick ratio of 1.17 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

SM Energy ( NYSE:SM Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 2nd. The energy company reported $1.73 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.61 by $0.12. SM Energy had a net margin of 34.03% and a return on equity of 20.90%. The company had revenue of $640.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $629.32 million. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that SM Energy will post 5.85 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Creative Planning raised its holdings in SM Energy by 102.4% in the third quarter. Creative Planning now owns 121,272 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $4,808,000 after buying an additional 61,368 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley raised its stake in shares of SM Energy by 59.6% in the 3rd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,446,714 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $57,362,000 after acquiring an additional 540,359 shares during the period. Penserra Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of SM Energy during the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC purchased a new stake in SM Energy during the 3rd quarter worth $299,000. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its holdings in SM Energy by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 63,446 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $2,516,000 after purchasing an additional 14,734 shares in the last quarter. 91.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on SM shares. Mizuho dropped their target price on SM Energy from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, January 3rd. Susquehanna upped their price objective on shares of SM Energy from $32.00 to $40.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 18th. Wells Fargo & Company started coverage on shares of SM Energy in a report on Wednesday, November 15th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $40.00 target price on the stock. KeyCorp cut their price target on shares of SM Energy from $56.00 to $51.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, January 11th. Finally, Raymond James lowered their price objective on SM Energy from $53.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, January 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, SM Energy presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.91.

SM Energy Company, an independent energy company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, development, and production of oil, gas, and natural gas liquids in the state of Texas. It also has working interests in oil and gas producing wells in the Midland Basin and South Texas. The company was formerly known as St.

