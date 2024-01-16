Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN) Shares Bought by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew plc (NYSE:SNN – Free Report) by 14.3% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 26,271 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,294 shares during the quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in Smith & Nephew were worth $651,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SNN. Bessemer Group Inc. increased its position in Smith & Nephew by 397.3% during the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 920 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 735 shares during the period. Clear Street Markets LLC purchased a new position in Smith & Nephew in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in Smith & Nephew by 124.1% in the second quarter. Thomas J. Herzfeld Advisors Inc. now owns 1,838 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $59,000 after acquiring an additional 1,018 shares during the period. Grove Bank & Trust boosted its position in shares of Smith & Nephew by 19.3% during the 2nd quarter. Grove Bank & Trust now owns 2,109 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. grew its stake in shares of Smith & Nephew by 173.9% during the 3rd quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,235 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $80,000 after purchasing an additional 2,054 shares during the period. 8.65% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SNN has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com cut shares of Smith & Nephew from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, October 2nd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Smith & Nephew from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, November 3rd. HSBC upgraded shares of Smith & Nephew from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 31st. Barclays raised shares of Smith & Nephew from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 28th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus started coverage on Smith & Nephew in a research note on Friday, October 13th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $1,240.00.

Shares of NYSE SNN opened at $27.38 on Tuesday. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $26.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $26.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 2.19 and a quick ratio of 0.83. The company has a market cap of $11.96 billion, a PE ratio of 12.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 0.74. Smith & Nephew plc has a 12 month low of $21.52 and a 12 month high of $33.08.

Smith & Nephew plc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells medical devices and services in the United Kingdom and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Orthopaedics, Sports Medicine & ENT, and Advanced Wound Management. The company offers knee implant products for knee replacement procedures; hip implants for revision procedures; and trauma and extremities products that include internal and external devices used in the stabilization of severe fractures and deformity correction procedures.

