Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP) Shares Sold by Mackenzie Financial Corp

Mackenzie Financial Corp cut its position in Squarespace, Inc. (NYSE:SQSP – Free Report) by 9.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,270 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,722 shares during the quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp’s holdings in Squarespace were worth $1,260,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank grew its stake in shares of Squarespace by 28.2% in the third quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 9,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $263,000 after buying an additional 2,001 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in Squarespace in the third quarter valued at $405,000. Renaissance Capital LLC boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 28.9% in the third quarter. Renaissance Capital LLC now owns 22,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,023 shares during the period. Virginia Retirement Systems ET AL purchased a new position in Squarespace in the second quarter valued at $1,454,000. Finally, California State Teachers Retirement System boosted its holdings in Squarespace by 27.8% in the second quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 49,431 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,559,000 after purchasing an additional 10,748 shares during the period. 43.73% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $40.00 target price for the company. Bank of America assumed coverage on Squarespace in a report on Tuesday, September 26th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their target price on Squarespace from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $35.62.

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,294,469.50. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 3,728,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $118,182,006.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Anthony Casalena sold 40,835 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.70, for a total value of $1,294,469.50. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 3,728,139 shares in the company, valued at approximately $118,182,006.30. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, General Counsel Courtenay O’connor sold 1,566 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.27, for a total value of $44,270.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the general counsel now owns 38,384 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,085,115.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 6,302,797 shares of company stock valued at $185,767,679. Insiders own 47.14% of the company’s stock.

Squarespace Price Performance

Shares of NYSE SQSP opened at $31.87 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $4.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -17.61, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 0.46. The business has a 50-day moving average of $29.82 and a two-hundred day moving average of $30.13. Squarespace, Inc. has a 1 year low of $20.51 and a 1 year high of $34.38.

Squarespace (NYSE:SQSP – Get Free Report) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported ($0.12) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.33). Squarespace had a negative net margin of 25.38% and a negative return on equity of 2.24%. The firm had revenue of $257.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $251.91 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.07 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 18.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Squarespace, Inc. will post 0.08 earnings per share for the current year.

Squarespace Profile

(Free Report)

Squarespace, Inc operates platform for businesses and independent creators to build online presence, grow their brands, and manage their businesses across the internet. Its suite of integrated products enables users to manage their projects and businesses through websites, domains, e-commerce, marketing tools, scheduling, and hospitality services, as well as tools for managing a social media presence.

