State of Michigan Retirement System Sells 1,200 Shares of Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC)

State of Michigan Retirement System reduced its holdings in Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Free Report) by 3.1% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 37,303 shares of the food distribution company’s stock after selling 1,200 shares during the quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System’s holdings in Performance Food Group were worth $2,196,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in PFGC. Headlands Technologies LLC bought a new stake in Performance Food Group in the second quarter worth approximately $43,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $46,000. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its holdings in shares of Performance Food Group by 1,026.0% during the first quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 1,081 shares of the food distribution company’s stock valued at $65,000 after acquiring an additional 985 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in shares of Performance Food Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $71,000. 96.64% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Performance Food Group news, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 155,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,623,046.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, Director David V. Singer sold 955 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.76, for a total transaction of $59,935.80. Following the transaction, the director now owns 9,417 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $591,010.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Patrick T. Hagerty sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, October 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $55.62, for a total value of $111,240.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 155,035 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,623,046.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Performance Food Group Stock Down 0.5 %

Shares of NYSE:PFGC opened at $70.33 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $10.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.05, a PEG ratio of 0.92 and a beta of 1.38. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.10. Performance Food Group has a 12-month low of $52.32 and a 12-month high of $71.21. The business’s 50 day moving average is $66.17 and its 200 day moving average is $61.75.

Performance Food Group (NYSE:PFGC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 8th. The food distribution company reported $1.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.11 by $0.04. Performance Food Group had a return on equity of 16.86% and a net margin of 0.73%. The business had revenue of $14.94 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $14.99 billion. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Performance Food Group will post 4.38 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PFGC shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, October 19th. They set a “buy” rating and a $80.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Performance Food Group from $65.00 to $68.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Thursday, November 9th. StockNews.com downgraded Performance Food Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 10th. Stephens restated an “overweight” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on shares of Performance Food Group in a report on Thursday, November 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Performance Food Group from $76.00 to $66.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $75.43.

Performance Food Group Profile

Performance Food Group Company, through its subsidiaries, markets and distributes food and food-related products in the United States. It operates through three segments: Foodservice, Vistar, and Convenience. The company offers a range of frozen foods, groceries, candy, snacks, beverages, cigarettes, and other tobacco products; beef, pork, poultry, and seafood; and health and beauty care products.

