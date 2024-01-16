Strategic Investment Advisors MI Acquires 916 Shares of Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL)

Strategic Investment Advisors MI raised its holdings in Alphabet Inc. (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Free Report) by 1.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 57,970 shares of the information services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 916 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up about 1.2% of Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th largest position. Strategic Investment Advisors MI’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $7,586,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Segment Wealth Management LLC raised its position in Alphabet by 18.7% in the 3rd quarter. Segment Wealth Management LLC now owns 10,884 shares of the information services provider’s stock valued at $1,424,000 after purchasing an additional 1,715 shares during the last quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 10.6% during the third quarter. Wealth Management Partners LLC now owns 3,205 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $419,000 after acquiring an additional 306 shares during the last quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 63.7% during the third quarter. DORCHESTER WEALTH MANAGEMENT Co now owns 31,050 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $4,063,000 after acquiring an additional 12,080 shares during the last quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.9% during the third quarter. BLB&B Advisors LLC now owns 140,422 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $18,376,000 after acquiring an additional 4,013 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. raised its position in shares of Alphabet by 2.0% during the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 8,290,600 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $1,084,908,000 after acquiring an additional 162,692 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 35.08% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $155.00 target price on shares of Alphabet in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Monness Crespi & Hardt downgraded Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Needham & Company LLC boosted their target price on Alphabet from $140.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 25th. Roth Mkm lifted their price objective on Alphabet from $152.00 to $166.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 7th. Finally, Barclays decreased their price objective on Alphabet from $200.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 25th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-seven have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Alphabet presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $149.06.

Insider Buying and Selling at Alphabet

In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In other news, Director Kavitark Ram Shriram sold 75,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $131.09, for a total value of $9,831,750.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 104,364 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,681,076.76. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Ann Mather sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, October 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $129.82, for a total value of $33,753.20. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 4,759 shares in the company, valued at approximately $617,813.38. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 167,219 shares of company stock worth $22,785,375 over the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.88% of the company’s stock.

Alphabet Price Performance

NASDAQ:GOOGL opened at $142.65 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.01, a current ratio of 2.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.05. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $136.35 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $132.45. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.79 trillion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.38, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.05. Alphabet Inc. has a 12-month low of $88.57 and a 12-month high of $145.22.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOGL – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, October 24th. The information services provider reported $1.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.45 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $64.05 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $63.13 billion. Alphabet had a return on equity of 25.24% and a net margin of 22.46%. On average, analysts anticipate that Alphabet Inc. will post 5.83 earnings per share for the current year.

Alphabet Profile

Alphabet Inc offers various products and platforms in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It operates through Google Services, Google Cloud, and Other Bets segments. The Google Services segment provides products and services, including ads, Android, Chrome, hardware, Gmail, Google Drive, Google Maps, Google Photos, Google Play, Search, and YouTube.

