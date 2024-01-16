Strengthening Families & Communities LLC Grows Position in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

Strengthening Families & Communities LLC grew its holdings in The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report) by 20.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 7,776 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,319 shares during the quarter. Strengthening Families & Communities LLC’s holdings in Procter & Gamble were worth $1,135,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of PG. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP increased its holdings in shares of Procter & Gamble by 632.0% in the 2nd quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 183 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after acquiring an additional 158 shares during the period. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt purchased a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the second quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Itau Unibanco Holding S.A. purchased a new stake in shares of Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at $50,000. CGC Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter valued at about $55,000. Finally, Impact Partnership Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Procter & Gamble during the 2nd quarter worth about $57,000. 63.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Procter & Gamble alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PG shares. HSBC assumed coverage on Procter & Gamble in a research report on Friday, September 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $179.00 target price on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on shares of Procter & Gamble in a research note on Monday, November 13th. They set a “buy” rating and a $177.00 target price on the stock. Sanford C. Bernstein dropped their price target on shares of Procter & Gamble from $162.00 to $153.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 12th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price objective on Procter & Gamble from $160.00 to $162.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 19th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $151.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 16th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $166.41.

Procter & Gamble Stock Up 0.1 %

Procter & Gamble stock opened at $150.60 on Tuesday. The Procter & Gamble Company has a one year low of $135.83 and a one year high of $158.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $354.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.45, a P/E/G ratio of 3.11 and a beta of 0.45. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $148.74 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.34.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, October 18th. The company reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.71 by $0.12. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 33.49% and a net margin of 18.30%. The firm had revenue of $21.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.58 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Procter & Gamble’s revenue was up 6.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that The Procter & Gamble Company will post 6.42 earnings per share for the current year.

Procter & Gamble Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.9407 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 18th. This represents a $3.76 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.50%. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio is currently 61.04%.

Insider Activity at Procter & Gamble

In other news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,491,240.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CAO Matthew W. Janzaruk sold 188 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, October 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $148.52, for a total value of $27,921.76. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 626 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $92,973.52. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, CFO Andre Schulten sold 40,298 shares of Procter & Gamble stock in a transaction on Monday, November 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.61, for a total value of $6,069,281.78. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 36,460 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,491,240.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 77,229 shares of company stock worth $11,676,570. 0.17% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Procter & Gamble Profile

(Free Report)

The Procter & Gamble Company provides branded consumer packaged goods worldwide. It operates through five segments: Beauty; Grooming; Health Care; Fabric & Home Care; and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers conditioners, shampoos, styling aids, and treatments under the Head & Shoulders, Herbal Essences, Pantene, and Rejoice brands; and antiperspirants and deodorants, personal cleansing, and skin care products under the Olay, Old Spice, Safeguard, Secret, and SK-II brands.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Procter & Gamble Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Procter & Gamble and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.