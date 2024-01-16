Strs Ohio Boosts Stake in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM)

Strs Ohio raised its position in Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. (NASDAQ:ALGM – Free Report) by 38.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 38,164 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 10,634 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Allegro MicroSystems were worth $1,218,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wellington Management Group LLP bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the first quarter worth about $39,429,000. Millennium Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 1,087.0% during the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,211,738 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,376,000 after purchasing an additional 1,109,652 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems during the fourth quarter worth about $19,174,000. Clearbridge Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 18.6% during the first quarter. Clearbridge Investments LLC now owns 4,029,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $114,450,000 after purchasing an additional 632,036 shares during the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Allegro MicroSystems by 25.4% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,770,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $60,530,000 after purchasing an additional 561,330 shares during the last quarter. 50.63% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Allegro MicroSystems

In other news, CEO Vineet A. Nargolwala purchased 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 17th. The shares were bought at an average price of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $27,840.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 302,161 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $8,412,162.24. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 9.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Allegro MicroSystems Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ:ALGM opened at $26.22 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $28.20 and its two-hundred day moving average is $34.15. Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. has a 52 week low of $24.66 and a 52 week high of $53.05. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.17, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 1.81. The company has a current ratio of 5.33, a quick ratio of 4.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02.

Allegro MicroSystems (NASDAQ:ALGM – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.04. Allegro MicroSystems had a net margin of 24.25% and a return on equity of 26.08%. The company had revenue of $275.51 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.00 million. Analysts anticipate that Allegro MicroSystems, Inc. will post 1.16 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have recently commented on ALGM. Needham & Company LLC reduced their price target on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $50.00 to $44.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Bank of America cut their target price on shares of Allegro MicroSystems from $36.00 to $34.00 in a report on Tuesday, October 10th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Allegro MicroSystems currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $48.86.

Allegro MicroSystems Profile

Allegro MicroSystems, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and markets sensor integrated circuits (ICs) and application-specific analog power ICs for motion control and energy-efficient systems. Its products include magnetic sensor ICs, such as position, speed, and current sensor ICs; power ICs comprising motor driver ICs, regulator and LED driver ICs, and isolated gate drivers; and photonic and advanced 3D sensing components.

