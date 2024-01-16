Strs Ohio Buys 1,384 Shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE)

Strs Ohio lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. (NYSE:SITE – Free Report) by 20.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 8,072 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,384 shares during the period. Strs Ohio’s holdings in SiteOne Landscape Supply were worth $1,319,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. EFG Asset Management North America Corp. bought a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth $1,239,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 1.7% during the third quarter. DAVENPORT & Co LLC now owns 10,305 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $1,684,000 after purchasing an additional 172 shares during the last quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in SiteOne Landscape Supply by 85.2% during the second quarter. Driehaus Capital Management LLC now owns 337,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $56,455,000 after purchasing an additional 155,146 shares during the last quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. increased its holdings in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply by 3.7% in the third quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 255,710 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $41,796,000 after buying an additional 9,240 shares during the period. Finally, Waratah Capital Advisors Ltd. purchased a new position in shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in the second quarter worth about $5,979,000.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on the company. Truist Financial upped their target price on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $158.00 to $170.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 12th. TheStreet cut SiteOne Landscape Supply from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Friday, November 3rd. Barclays upped their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $114.00 to $121.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada lowered their price objective on SiteOne Landscape Supply from $141.00 to $131.00 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 2nd. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reissued a “sell” rating and set a $120.00 price target (down from $123.00) on shares of SiteOne Landscape Supply in a report on Friday, December 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $160.60.

NYSE:SITE opened at $156.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 2.40 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.85 and a beta of 1.47. SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. has a one year low of $116.81 and a one year high of $176.16. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $148.84 and a 200-day moving average price of $154.94.

SiteOne Landscape Supply (NYSE:SITE – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 1st. The industrial products company reported $1.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.50 by ($0.25). SiteOne Landscape Supply had a return on equity of 12.71% and a net margin of 4.16%. The company had revenue of $1.15 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.15 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.60 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc. will post 3.68 EPS for the current year.

In related news, CEO Doug Black sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.37, for a total value of $1,653,700.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 580,886 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $96,061,117.82. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

SiteOne Landscape Supply, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the wholesale distribution of landscape supplies in the United States and Canada. The company provides a selection of approximately 155,000 stock keeping units, including irrigation supplies, which comprise controllers, valves, sprinkler heads, and irrigation pipes; fertilizer, grass seed, and ice melt products; control products, such as herbicides, fungicides, rodenticides, and other pesticides; landscape accessories that include mulches, soil amendments, drainage pipes, tools, and sods; nursery goods, which consist of deciduous and evergreen shrubs, ornamental, shade, evergreen trees, field grown and container-grown nursery stock, roses, perennials, annuals, bulbs, and plant species; hardscapes, such as pavers, natural stones, blocks, and other durable materials; and outdoor lighting products that include lighting fixtures, LED lamps, wires, transformers, and accessories.

