Strs Ohio Buys New Shares in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY)

Strs Ohio bought a new stake in Bentley Systems, Incorporated (NASDAQ:BSY – Free Report) in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 22,426 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,000.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.8% during the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 19,845,069 shares of the company’s stock worth $607,061,000 after acquiring an additional 353,032 shares during the last quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 2.4% during the second quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 12,937,968 shares of the company’s stock worth $701,626,000 after acquiring an additional 308,741 shares during the last quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 1.9% during the second quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 5,346,291 shares of the company’s stock worth $289,929,000 after acquiring an additional 97,773 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its stake in Bentley Systems by 7.6% during the second quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 3,162,387 shares of the company’s stock worth $171,225,000 after acquiring an additional 224,108 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new stake in Bentley Systems during the fourth quarter worth about $58,006,000. 44.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total transaction of $2,607,687.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 53,502 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.74, for a total value of $2,607,687.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 7,644,605 shares in the company, valued at approximately $372,598,047.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Gregory S. Bentley sold 79,337 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, October 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.16, for a total value of $3,979,543.92. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 7,738,312 shares in the company, valued at $388,153,729.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 200,152 shares of company stock worth $9,848,546. 22.53% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of BSY opened at $48.65 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 91.79, a P/E/G ratio of 5.18 and a beta of 1.13. Bentley Systems, Incorporated has a one year low of $36.59 and a one year high of $55.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.28, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.55. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $51.12 and a 200 day moving average price of $50.70.

Bentley Systems (NASDAQ:BSY – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 7th. The company reported $0.18 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.15 by $0.03. Bentley Systems had a return on equity of 36.06% and a net margin of 14.35%. The firm had revenue of $306.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $299.90 million. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bentley Systems, Incorporated will post 0.7 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 14th. Shareholders of record on Monday, December 4th were paid a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.41%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 1st. Bentley Systems’s payout ratio is currently 37.74%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on BSY. TheStreet raised Bentley Systems from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 7th. Piper Sandler reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $60.00 target price on shares of Bentley Systems in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $61.00 to $62.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their target price on Bentley Systems from $59.00 to $61.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 8th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $56.00.

Bentley Systems, Incorporated, together with its subsidiaries, provides infrastructure engineering software solutions in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia-Pacific. The company offers open modeling and open simulation applications for infrastructure design integration, which include MicroStation, OpenRoads, OpenRail, OpenPlant, OpenBuildings, OpenBridge, OpenSite, OpenFlows, STAAD and RAM, SACS, MOSES, AutoPIPE, SITEOPS, CUBE, DYNAMEQ, EMME, and LEGION; and geoprofessional applications for modeling and simulation of near and deep subsurface conditions, including Leapfrog, AGS Workbench, GeoStudio, Imago, MX Deposit, Oasis montaj, PLAXIS, and OpenGround.

