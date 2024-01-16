Strs Ohio Cuts Stake in Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC)

Strs Ohio reduced its stake in shares of Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report) by 13.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 17,141 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 2,677 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in Omnicom Group were worth $1,276,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in OMC. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 141.3% during the 2nd quarter. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 304 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 178 shares during the last quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,326.1% during the 2nd quarter. KB Financial Partners LLC now owns 328 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 305 shares during the last quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 1,805.9% during the 1st quarter. Carolinas Wealth Consulting LLC now owns 324 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 307 shares during the last quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 102.4% during the 2nd quarter. Oakworth Capital Inc. now owns 338 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 171 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC boosted its position in shares of Omnicom Group by 127.3% during the 2nd quarter. Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC now owns 391 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $37,000 after acquiring an additional 219 shares during the last quarter. 92.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Omnicom Group alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on the company. UBS Group assumed coverage on Omnicom Group in a research report on Thursday, January 11th. They set a “buy” rating and a $117.00 target price for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on Omnicom Group from $103.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, October 6th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Omnicom Group from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, December 15th. Bank of America lowered their price target on Omnicom Group to $73.00 in a research report on Wednesday, September 20th. Finally, Macquarie upgraded Omnicom Group from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $80.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Friday, January 5th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Omnicom Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $99.00.

Insider Activity at Omnicom Group

In other Omnicom Group news, CAO Andrew Castellaneta sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $76.57, for a total transaction of $252,681.00. Following the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 30,014 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,298,171.98. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 1.30% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Omnicom Group Stock Down 0.4 %

NYSE:OMC opened at $88.76 on Tuesday. Omnicom Group Inc. has a twelve month low of $72.20 and a twelve month high of $99.23. The company has a market cap of $17.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.96. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $82.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $81.40. The company has a current ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47.

Omnicom Group (NYSE:OMC – Get Free Report) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, October 17th. The business services provider reported $1.86 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.02. Omnicom Group had a return on equity of 40.01% and a net margin of 9.62%. The business had revenue of $3.58 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.55 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.77 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts anticipate that Omnicom Group Inc. will post 7.39 EPS for the current year.

Omnicom Group Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 21st. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.15%. Omnicom Group’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.70%.

Omnicom Group Company Profile

(Free Report)

Omnicom Group Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers advertising, marketing, and corporate communications services. It provides a range of services in the areas of advertising and media, precision marketing, commerce and brand consulting, experiential, execution and support, public relations, and healthcare.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding OMC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Omnicom Group Inc. (NYSE:OMC – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Omnicom Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Omnicom Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.