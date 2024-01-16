Strs Ohio Cuts Stock Position in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK)

Strs Ohio lessened its stake in The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report) by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 37,072 shares of the company’s stock after selling 9,207 shares during the quarter. Strs Ohio’s holdings in AZEK were worth $1,102,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. grew its stake in AZEK by 5.2% in the second quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 177,294 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,370,000 after purchasing an additional 8,690 shares during the last quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC grew its stake in AZEK by 7.4% in the second quarter. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC now owns 2,806,359 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,005,000 after purchasing an additional 192,480 shares during the last quarter. Barclays PLC grew its stake in AZEK by 57.6% in the second quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 69,242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,098,000 after purchasing an additional 25,305 shares during the last quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA grew its stake in AZEK by 7.0% in the second quarter. Congress Asset Management Co. MA now owns 120,179 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,640,000 after purchasing an additional 7,886 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS grew its stake in AZEK by 31.4% in the second quarter. Kornitzer Capital Management Inc. KS now owns 393,035 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,905,000 after purchasing an additional 94,005 shares during the last quarter.

Get AZEK alerts:

AZEK Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:AZEK opened at $37.26 on Tuesday. The AZEK Company Inc. has a 12-month low of $21.34 and a 12-month high of $39.04. The company has a market capitalization of $5.50 billion, a PE ratio of 82.80 and a beta of 1.87. The business has a 50 day moving average of $34.68 and a two-hundred day moving average of $31.79. The company has a current ratio of 2.99, a quick ratio of 1.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Insider Activity

AZEK ( NYSE:AZEK Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 28th. The company reported $0.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.29 by $0.07. AZEK had a return on equity of 7.60% and a net margin of 4.96%. The company had revenue of $388.81 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $368.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. AZEK’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts forecast that The AZEK Company Inc. will post 0.86 EPS for the current year.

In other news, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,197,202 shares in the company, valued at $41,650,657.58. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In related news, insider Jonathan Skelly sold 9,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.75, for a total transaction of $348,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 190,784 shares in the company, valued at $7,392,880. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Jesse G. Singh sold 13,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.79, for a total value of $452,270.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 1,197,202 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,650,657.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 35,000 shares of company stock worth $1,285,010 over the last three months. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have issued reports on AZEK. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price (down previously from $38.00) on shares of AZEK in a research note on Friday, December 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on AZEK from $38.00 to $44.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 19th. Stephens reissued an “overweight” rating and issued a $40.00 price target on shares of AZEK in a report on Thursday, October 12th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on AZEK from $37.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, November 30th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on AZEK from $42.00 to $40.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 29th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, AZEK has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $36.21.

Get Our Latest Analysis on AZEK

About AZEK

(Free Report)

The AZEK Company Inc engages in the design, manufacturing, and selling of building products for residential, commercial, and industrial markets in the United States and Canada. It operates through two segments: Residential and Commercial. The Residential segment designs and manufactures engineered outdoor living products, such as decking, railing, trim and molding, siding and cladding, pergolas and cabanas, and accessories under the TimberTech, AZEK Exteriors, VERSATEX, ULTRALOX, StruXure, and INTEX brands.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AZEK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The AZEK Company Inc. (NYSE:AZEK – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for AZEK Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AZEK and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.